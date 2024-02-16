Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA scoring record: Best memes and tweets
Caitlin Clark needed eight points to break the all-time NCAA women's scoring record against Michigan on Thursday. It took her just over two minutes of game time to get them.
The Iowa guard grabbed sole possession of the record with an absurdly deep three-point shot from the logo. She had said going in that she didn't want the game to stop to acknowledge her achievement but a timeout shortly after the shot gave the crowd a chance to mark the occasion.
Clark now has 3,528 points in her career and counting. She stands alone atop the record books for women's college basketball.
If you thought it Clark might be overawed by the moment, think again. Clark had 23 points and four assists in the first quarter.
Best memes and tweets after Caitlin Clark set new women's NCAA record
Clark has won just about every individual award on the table in women's basketball. She is a two-time unanimous All-American with an eye on adding a third in 2024.
Of course, the big prize is one that only a team can achieve: A national championship. Clark had a record 191 points in the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament but the Hawkeyes fell to LSU in the national championship game. The year before Iowa was upset in the second round by No. 10 seed Creighton. As a freshman, Clark reached the Sweet 16 before losing to No. 1 seed UConn.
Charlie Creme of ESPN has Iowa projected as a No. 2 seed going into this year's tournament. With Clark leading the way, you've got to think they have a chance.
With her climb up the record books, Clark passed former Washington point guard Kelsey Plum, who became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 WNBA Draft. She won back-to-back WNBA championships with the Las Vegas Aces in 2022 and 2023.
Clark should have her own shot at WNBA glory soon enough. But first, the tournament and a chance are more history.