Women’s College Basketball Top 10 career scoring leaders
Caitlin Clark is on the precipice of history. Who are the top scorers in women's college basketball history?
The No. 4 Iowa Hawkeyes host the Michigan Wolverines tonight at 8 PM E.T., streaming on Peacock. Any Caitlin Clark game is worthy of your viewership, but tonight's game — that of Thursday, Feb. 15 — merits your special attention. Tonight, more likely than not, is a night during which history is made.
Clark is presently responsible for 3,520 points across four seasons at Iowa. That is second in women's college basketball history. She is averaging 32.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 8.3 assists on .473/.393/.850 splits in 33.9 minutes. Her absurd gifts as a shooter and on-ball creator have sold out stadiums and caught the attention of sports fans the world over.
Now, she is eight points away from the record for most all-time points in women's college basketball. Eight points. Given her track record, we should expect that record to be broken tonight. Once it is, we have to believe Clark will sit atop the record books for a while. It's hard to imagine another player matching her talent, her availability, and her commitment to excellence across four or five years of collegiate ball. It's possible, but damn is it hard to accomplish what Clark is about to accomplish.
Here are the other greats with whom Clark shares the annals of basketball history.
Top 10 all-time scoring leaders in women's college basketball
Rank
Player
School
Career Points
1
Kelsey Plum
Washington
3,527
2
Caitlin Clark
Iowa
3,520
3
Kelsey Mitchell
Ohio State
3,402
4
Jackie Stiles
Missouri State
3,393
5
Brittney Griner
Baylor
3,283
6
Dyaisha Fair
Buffalo/Syracuse
3,213
7
Patricia Hoskins
Mississippi Valley St.
3,122
8
Lorri Bauman
Drake
3,115
9
Jerica Coley
FIU
3,107
10
Rachel Banham
Minnesota
3,093
In addition to Clark, Syracuse's Dyaisha Fair is the only other active player currently in the top 10. She's still moving up as well, averaging 21.8 points on .396/.388/.826 splits in 36.6 minutes for the Orange.
The totality of Clark's achievement to date is difficult to fully comprehend and contextualize. We may not be able to grasp it until years after she departs Iowa for the WNBA. Still, tonight is a night worthy of celebration — not only for Hawkeyes fans, but for basketball fans. Clark is a singular talent and a joy to watch. The only exception for tonight's celebration is for Michigan fans, who will probably end up on the wrong side of history.
More will follow in Clark's footsteps. The game has never been in a better place. But, she has set the bar extremely high. Good luck to the next generation of scorers as they try to top one of the greatest to ever grace a college court.