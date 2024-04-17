Caitlin Clark’s first WNBA press conference takes a really creepy turn
Caitlin Clark's first press conference with the Indiana Fever featured one notoriously creepy moment.
By Mark Powell
Caitlin Clark was the first-overall selection in the 2024 WNBA Draft, and deservedly so. The former Iowa Hawkeyes star is now a member of the Indiana Fever after taking her collegiate team to back-to-back National Championship Games.
While Clark couldn't take home the trophy in Iowa, she hopes to create a culture of winning that's been lacking in Indiana. In fact, Clark was thrilled when she heard the Fever had the first-overall selection. If anything, it made her decision to leave the Hawkeyes easier.
“It definitely played a huge role,” Clark said, per the Associated Press. “I was hoping Indiana got the first pick, it made my life a lot better. So I was pretty excited. I was just ready for a new challenge in my life.”
It's safe to assume that the Fever are just as thrilled to have Clark on their team, and not just because of her on-court abilities. Indiana Fever Clark jerseys sold out just hours after she was drafted by the team. Clark serves as a springboard for a league coming off one of its best seasons ratings-rise. The addition of Clark, Angel Reese and more should only add to the excitement around women's basketball as a whole.
“It’s not all about me,” Clark said. “It’s not everything I have to do and when I’ve been able to understand that, it’s allowed me to play my best. I think it’s just using your resources, asking questions, knowing everything’s not going to be perfect and giving myself a little grace. I’m definitely a perfectionist, but I’m at my best when I allow myself to have a little grace and not expect everything to go exactly how it should.”
Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever press conference interrupted by a creepy question
While everyone in the state of Indiana is excited about Clark -- even Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton and Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson -- some in the media took matters a bit too far.
The exchange linked below is in regards to Clark's heart symbol, which she made famous at Iowa and directed towards her family. A reporter responded, saying Clark should "start doing it to (him) and we'll get along just fine."
If you're thinking that's a little inappropriate and disturbing for multiple reasons, you wouldn't be alone. Clark is taking questions to celebrate the beginning of her WNBA career, not be patronized by a reporter who couldn't hit a jumpshot on her in 100 tries.
I really don't want to give this gross moment more facetime than it deserves, but just...don't be that guy. Please.