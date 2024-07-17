Somehow, Caitlin Clark has played a role in nearly half of the Fever's points this year
The Indiana Fever have scored 2,033 points this season. Their record is 11-4; they are third in the Eastern Conference Division. A large factor in how they have climbed their way up in the rankings is their rookie sensation, Caitlin Clark.
Clark has used her scoring and playmaking abilities to contribute almost half of the Fever's points this season.
Indiana had the most challenging schedule in the first half of the WNBA season. To start the season, the Fever played 11 games in 20 days. Within those 11 games, they faced some of the toughest teams in the league, including the two teams in last year's WNBA Finals and veteran-stacked rosters that the Fever had difficulty maintaining.
While they struggled to start the season, the young squad has now finally found its groove and showed that they can compete with these teams, they just needed to dust the dust off and learn how to play with one another.
Caitlin Clark's relationship with Aliyah Boston plays big role in Fever's success
A large factor in Clark's success in contributing to her team's points is her relationship with 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston. The two young cores took some time to build the connection, but the Fever began winning games since they did.
Clark leads the WNBA in total assists, with 194 thus far in the year, while also being No. 11 in total points, with 421 in the season. This season, Boston is averaging 13.7 points per game. Whenever Clark sees an opportunity in the paint with Boston having the ball in her hands, Clark dishes her the ball.
It is incredible to see how Clark leads the league in most points and the highest percentage of team points. For a rookie, being able to impact their team this way is remarkable, and indeed, it shows the Clark effect in full swing. She is fresh off a five-consecutive game streak with at least 10 points and 10 assists, which also was the second-longest streak in WNBA history. In addition, her 192nd assist this season gave her the record for most assists by a rookie in a season since the legend Sue Bird did so in the 2002 season with 191.
At Iowa, Clark was known for her elite long-range shooting and iconic logo shots. But since entering the W, she has shown off her playmaking ability while also shooting the ball well.
The future is bright not just for Clark but also for Indiana, with her shining.