Caitlin Clark has her own double-double record to compete with Angel Reese
By Lior Lampert
The New York Liberty went to great lengths to diabolically snap Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese's record-setting double-double streak on Saturday. Nonetheless, the former LSU Tigers standout has already etched her name in the annals of WNBA history.
However, Reese isn't the only first-year pro wasting no time cementing their legacy in the W. Her fellow draft classmate and collegiate rival, Indiana Fever phenom Caitlin Clark, has also accomplished an impressive double-double feat.
Per ESPNW, an ESPN platform dedicated to women's sports, Clark became the first rookie guard to log eight double-doubles in WNBA history.
Caitlin Clark steals Angel Reese's double-double clout
Clark surpassed two-time WNBA champion Latasha Byears with her 20-point, 13-assist performance against the Phoenix Mercury this past Friday. Aside from them, no other rookie guard has amassed more than three double-doubles.
What Clark is doing is nothing short of outstanding, and the narrative surrounding Reese further adds to the intrigue. Perpetually compared to one another, this highlights how competitive the feud between the duo is. Both are setting new precedents for players in their inaugural campaigns as contributors to team success.
Already at 194 total assists, Clark is rapidly approaching former four-time All-Star Ticha Penicheiro's mark for the most by a rookie (225). With 15 regular-season games to go, she should easily exceed this landmark.
Moreover, Clark is pacing to become the first person to lead the NCAA in nightly dimes and immediately do so upon entering the NBA/WNBA. In other words, you can quantify how transcendent the Fever sensation is with several remarkable stats.
Clark is averaging 16.8 points, 7.8 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest. Her efforts have Indiana sitting in seventh place with an 11-14. The Fever has a 90.4 chance of reaching the playoffs, per ESPN's basketball power index, with the 22-year-old floor general at the forefront of everything.