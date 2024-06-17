Caitlin Clark lets her shot do the talking in eye-opening win over Chicago
The rivalry between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese is in full effect this WNBA season, and it looks to be the start of something new, this time in the big league. Clark and her former Iowa Hawkeyes went 1-1 against Reese and the LSU Tigers throughout her college career.
But now, in the WNBA, Clark and the Indiana Fever are 2-0 against Reese and the Chicago Sky.
Clark scored 23 points while shooting 7-for-11 from the floor. She also had eight rebounds and nine assists. To start the game, she was on fire, making her first three shots and having seven points at the end of the first quarter. What stood out the most, though, was her dagger to send Chicago packing, of course, a 3-pointer.
Caitlin Clark fires back at Sky with her game after flagrant foul
Clark has started off her WNBA career on what some people would say is rocky compared to her play style at Iowa. But with each game that goes by with Clark and the Fever, she looks more and more natural with her game. It seems like she is letting the game come naturally to her. She sank the ball in the paint to Aliyah Boston and found all of her teammates open when she was getting double- or triple-teamed by the other team.
The dynamic duo of Boston and Clark are in full sync and looking natural for the Fever to continue this winning streak.
After a game where Clark took a hard shot to the head that knocked her to the ground by Reese's right elbow, she had a response in the end. She got one to drop even on a play where she was going to her non-dominant left-hand side.
The Fever gave the Sky their fourth straight loss, while the Fever are now on a two-game winning streak.
Indiana had a 47-43 lead with a 12-6 run to close the first half. Marina Mabrey then scored eight points in a 12-4 spurt to open the second half to carry the Sky to a 55-51 lead. It was after a Clark 3-pointer midway through the third quarter that the Fever did not trail again in the game. Indiana closed the game with sequences that included Clark's second 3 of the game, Boston's short jumper, NaLyssa Smith's layup and two free throws from Clark over the final 3:06.
"She took the shots that were hers and knocked them down. She distributed the basketball," Head coach Cristie Sides said, referring to Clark, per ESPN. "She takes so much attention and she's able to find those open looks for her teammates. I mean, all around she was just really good."