Angel Reese is full of excuses after loss to Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever
By Mark Powell
The Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever are closely-ranked in the WNBA standings, which is how it ought to be for two teams that finished at the bottom of the eastern conference in 2023. Both teams received top draft picks, and used them to create a rivalry for the ages.
Sure, Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark don't have anything against one another personally, but their rivalry transcends leagues, dating back to the 2023 National Championship Game between LSU and Iowa, which the Tigers won. Reese is a phenomenal player, and one who should be at the forefront of the WNBA's marketing campaign for years to come. So will Clark, and that's created a bit of animosity between the two.
Reese was assessed a flagrant foul on Clark in the Sky's eventual loss to the Fever on Sunday. While many pundits, including myself, rushed to Reese's defense from those suggesting her foul was 'dirty' rather than a basketball play which went a little overboard, the LSU product had a bit more to say about facing Clark and her Fever teammates.
"I guess some people got a special whistle," Reese said.
While she didn't specifically note Clark was the beneficiary of that whistle, she did make it clear that her teammates on the Sky were not given the benefit of the doubt.
Did Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever receive a 'special whistle' from referees against the Sky?
The Sky were called for 21 fouls against the Fever, while Indiana was called for 17. On the surface, Reese's statement is incorrect, as there's bound to be a slight difference in foul calls in any basketball game. Typically, it's indicative of which team was the aggressor, which in this case was Indiana by taking the ball to the rim. The Fever had 50 points in the paint, as compared to the Sky's 44.
While it's unclear if Reese was referring specifically to Clark, she didn't shoot the most free throws in this game. Clark made all six of her attempts, but it was Marina Mabrey who went to the charity stripe seven times, making only two of those. Dana Evans went to the line five times and made only two free throws.
Both of these teams have deeper issues than Clark and Reese, both of whom have played well so far this season, especially for rookies.
Rebuilding takes time, but the WNBA ought to encourage this rivalry at its roots. It's good for the league in the long run.