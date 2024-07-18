Caitlin Clark is already setting absurd WNBA records in her rookie year

Caitlin Clark, the playmaker ‼️



With 8 AST in the first half Clark has now totaled 202 AST on the year, setting a @IndianaFever franchise record 🔥



Clark is also just the 2nd rookie to reach over 200 AST in WNBA history, joining Ticha Penicheiro (225 in 1998)#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/NmwXLArLkl