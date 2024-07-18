Caitlin Clark is already setting absurd WNBA records in her rookie year
Caitlin Clark was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever and was immediately given unprecedently high expectations. She had earned those expectations due to her historically great collegiate career, but WNBA fans were expecting her to be one of the best players on the floor instantly.
It's safe to say that 26 games into her WNBA career she's done just that. The 22-year-old might not be ultra-efficient yet and has her share of struggles with turnovers, but she entered Wednesday's game averaging 16.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. She was deservingly named an All-Star, and when all is said and done, could easily win the Rookie of the Year award.
She's had an unbelievable season, especially for a rookie, and her performance on Wednesday only made it more impressive. She broke several records on Wednesday alone, one of which is unfathomable for a rookie.
Caitlin Clark is already re-writing the WNBA record books in her rookie season
Clark's eighth assist of Indiana's game against the Dallas Wings gave her 202 on the season. That already set a franchise record for the Fever, and she did this with 14 more games on Indiana's regular season schedule.
Little did WNBA fans know, those eight assists were just the start for Clark who put on a passing clinic. As if already breaking the franchise's assists record with 14 more games to go in the season as a rookie wasn't absurd enough, Clark set the WNBA record with 19 assists in Wednesday's game. It wasn't a rookie record, it wasn't a Fever record, it was the WNBA overall record. She dished out 19 assists.
It wasn't as if Clark was just racking up assists in garbage time. Her record-breaking assist to a wide-open Kelsey Mitchell tied the game at 93. No, the Fever did not win, but Clark was doing everything in her power to try and will her team to the finish line.
As if tallying 19 assists wasn't enough, Clark went 10-for-19 from the field, scoring 24 points while corralling six rebounds. She did not sit for a single second. She did have six turnovers, but that's excusable when she put up as many assists as she did.
Every game Clark plays in she just re-writes the record books. It's absurd. She's having a rookie season unlike one we have ever seen before in the WNBA. She has already gone from a player known more for her shooting into one of the best playmakers in the league.
What's even crazier is that this is just the start for Clark. She's doing these things as a rookie. Just wait and see what she can do when she's in her prime.