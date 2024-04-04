Caleb Williams got the Chicago welcome that will either scare him straight or endear him forever
It feels like a foregone conclusion that the Chicago Bears are going to draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick. Chicago traded Justin Fields leaving the QB1 spot completely vacant for a draftee, like Williams, to step in.
With that in mind, Chicago hosted Williams for what could be his only visit ahead of the NFL Draft. He was there, at Hallas Hall, on Wednesday according to Courtney Cronin of ESPN.
Williams' visit with the Bears will either excite him to the possibility of playing in the Windy City or scare him before his time in Chicago even begins.
Wednesday's snowy weather will either scare Caleb Williams straight or endear him forever
They don't call it the Windy City for nothing! Wednesday saw Williams visit Chicago in prime Chicago weather. The forecast called for snow, and Chicago delivered. It was snowing when Williams was in the area.
The idea of snow in April is either terrifying or exciting for anyone with little room for in-between. For Williams, a player who played his college ball in Southern California at USC, it remains to be seen how he feels about the idea of snow in April.
Chicago is not a warm place to play football, and Williams is going to have to learn that the hard way. Snow in April is just a prime example of that.
Some quarterbacks are just not built for the cold weather. Will Williams, a quarterback used to playing only in the best of conditions, prove to be one of those quarterbacks? Or will he thrive no matter what the conditions are and help the Bears lift the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 1985?
Williams is either going to embrace the interesting Chicago elements, or he'll be scared straight by them. It'll be interesting to see how he plays there if and when the team selects him very soon.