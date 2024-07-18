Since-resolved holdup in Caleb Williams contract talks could haunt the Bears
After months of waiting, it was reported on Tuesday that Caleb Williams had finally inked his rookie deal with the Chicago Bears after being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
It was unclear why it had taken Williams so long to sign his deal. After all, there wasn't much for the two sides to negotiate since the Bears had Williams' rights, and things like the length and value of the deal were already pre-determined based on when Williams was drafted.
Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wound up reporting what the hold-up was, and it's something that the Bears might end up regretting in the future.
Bears could regret how they handled Caleb Williams contract talks in retrospect
"Per multiple sources, Williams asked the Bears to agree not to use the franchise tag upon expiration of his rookie contract. The Bears declined."
Williams had one major request for the Bears amid negotiations. He wanted the franchise tag removed from his contract once his rookie deal expired. The Bears, predictably, said no.
Deals that include the removal of the franchise tag aren't unheard of, but those deals often come to fruition with established veterans. There has never been a rookie who had the franchise tag removed from his contract.
"Although multiple veteran players have secured such a commitment (e.g., Dak Prescott), no rookie has finagled a promise that they won’t be tagged."
Removing the franchise tag would've given Williams an out after five years instead of six, which is something that the Bears have no reason to relinquish. However, if they do believe this is their franchise guy for the next 10-15 years, do they really want to be arguing with Williams over one year which they believe won't even matter?
The end goal for both sides is for a mega-extension to be reached after Williams proves he's a star in the NFL. That'd give Williams the generational wealth he most certainly covets, and it'd give the Bears a legitimate franchise quarterback for the first time in a long time.
If this is something that will bother Williams down the line, the Bears might look back at this moment and regret not caving and removing the tag.
For now, it's important for both sides to look past this. Williams officially agreed to his deal on Wednesday, officially beginning a new era in the Windy City.