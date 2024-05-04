Caleb Williams already doing one thing Justin Fields never could in Chicago
With one card being turned into the commissioner in Detroit, the fate of the Chicago Bears likely changed forever a little more than a week ago. That, of course, was the No. 1 overall pick that brings Caleb Williams to the Windy City and, as every Bears fan is hoping, creates a bright future of opportunity for the franchise moving forward with a potential superstar quarterback.
One would hope that, especially amid the shortcomings of Williams' predecessor, Justin Fields, that the comparisons for the new Bears quarterback to the former first-round pick he's replacing will be minimal. Frankly, most fans in Chicago are hoping that the performance on the field is so markedly better that there is no comparison.
But before the start of rookie minicamp, the comparisons can happen in terms of Williams building his star in Chicago. And that starts, perhaps surprisingly, at Wrigley Field.
On Saturday afternoon, Chicago Cubs fans were treated to Williams being in attendance (and hyped) for the home team in a matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers. The fans showed their appreciation and love for the Bears quarterback in return.
But it's also something that seemingly stands in stark contrast to how Fields handled the Crosstown Rivalry in MLB between the Cubs and White Sox.
Caleb Williams makes early Chicago statement, shows up at Cubs game
Fields, at least publicly, seemed to ride the fence in the Cubs-White Sox rivalry. When asked about his choice in 2021, he said that he was a fan of the "White Cubs", essentially pledging allegiance to both (or neither depending on how you view the rivalry). That's fine if you're trying to be diplomatic but, at the same time, any Chicagoan will tell you that at some point, you have to choose.
Maybe Williams won't ultimately choose, but he's made his first indications clear. He hasn't gone to a White Sox game yet and made his first public MLB outing as a member of the Bears attending a Cubs game. While that could have a lot more to do with the White Sox entering Saturday at 6-26 than anything else, it's still seemingly some sort of choice from the Bears highly touted new signal-caller.
And really, if it is a decision from Williams between the Cubs and White Sox, that shouldn't surprise anyone. The USC product has long been ardently comfortable being who he is on and off of the field for years now, whether that was winning the Heisman Trophy, talking about his fashion at the NFL Draft, or numerous other instances. So if he wants to be a Cubs fan in Chicago, then he's going to be a singing "Go Cubs, Go" at the top of his lungs.