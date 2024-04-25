Caleb Williams ends Bears fans' dream first round scenario with No. 9 pick preference
Caleb Williams has a preference on who he wants the Bears to take with the No. 9 overall pick if given an opportunity, and it killed Bears fans' dreams
Caleb Williams, despite a brilliant college career, had a rough season last year at USC due to a pathetic defense and lack of help on the offensive line.
As such, the soon-to-be No. 1 overall pick by the Chicago Bears has a preference on whom the Bears should pick with the No. 9 overall pick. His old high school teammate at Gonzaga College Prep in Washington DC and current Penn State blue chipper, Olu Fashanu, is regarded by many as one of the top offensive tackles in the draft.
For Bears fans, that means the dream of landing an elite playmaker at WR/TE to come with Caleb to the Windy City goes to waste and no doubt the anger and fury will fly. But, if they were to be smart about it, there is a reason for this. Without protection, a QB is limited, no matter how many weapons he may have at his disposal.
Take Super Bowl LV and LVI for example. Both Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow had horrendous protection, and as a result, they walked off the field in defeat. Meanwhile, Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford had better offensive line play and both wound up hoisting the Lombardi trophy. The line of scrimmage matters no matter what the era is.
Caleb Williams vouches for Olu Fahsanu, and Ryan Poles will be pleased with that
Being a former NFL offensive lineman, Bears general manager Ryan Poles will be thrilled to hear this from Williams. But that begs the question: Fashanu was a left tackle, so why would the Bears take one if they have Braxton Jones? The answer is simple. Jones can kick inside to a guard spot (Nate Davis) and then Fashanu gets the left tackle role. That means you have a starting line of Olu Fashanu, Teven Jenkins, Ryan Bates, Braxton Jones, and Darnell Wright.
If you are Caleb Williams, that is an excellent spot to be in. Plus, if push comes to shove, the Bears can give up next year's first-round pick to move back up into this year's crop and grab a weapon, or they can trade up into the second round and grab whichever receiver or edge rusher is falling. The QB is the priority as is the trenches.
Caleb Williams made his point. Olu Fashanu is his guy. The relationship dating back to their days at Gonzaga is strong. They won a championship there together, so why not team up in the NFL and do it again? It's a good move for all parties and Bears fans should not panic about it. It may not be the 'sexy pick', but it will certainly get the job done.