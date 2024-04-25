Game blouses: NFL scout's weird Caleb Williams take is fireable offense waiting to happen
One NFL scout compared Caleb Williams to Prince and believes his emotions are a concern.
By Mark Powell
Why don't you purify yourself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka?
While some scouts compare Caleb Williams to Patrick Mahomes, others think he's more like...Prince? No, this isn't a Chappelle Show skit. Let me explain.
Williams will be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. With that status comes great responsibility, and the expectation that he will lead the Chicago Bears back to NFL greatness. The Bears don't have a rich history of quarterback play, with Jay Cutler earnestly being one of best signal-callers in NFL history.
One of the concerns about Williams is the perception that he wears his emotions on his sleeve. While, yes, there is crying in football, as a 'leader of men' Williams apparently must be willing and able to shoulder the load without breaking down. Scouts frequently point to this moment -- a regular-season Pac-12 loss to Washington -- in which Williams went into the stands and shared an emotional moment with his mother rather than his teammates.
On a recent episode of the podcast Pablo Torre Finds Out, longtime NFL Draft analyst David Fleming discussed this perception of Williams and where it stems from. One scout reportedly told Fleming the following about Caleb:
"Raw emotion is great, but Caleb's thing? That was ridiculous to me. That threw up major red flags. ... I will tell you, he scares the sh*t out of a lot of NFL teams too. The book on him is he's just kind of a weird kid. One GM told me it's like if Prince played quarterback."
Should the Chicago Bears be concerned about Caleb Williams?
The Chicago Bears have little to be concerned about with Williams for now. The USC product is the safest pick, and the Bears need a quarterback. Should he fail in the Windy City it will be hard for any pundit to look back at this class and suggest the Bears should've taken anyone else. Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and more are all very capable quarterback, but Williams has been the presumptive No. 1 pick for two years now.
As PTFO documented on their podcast, professional football players displaying extreme emotions is nothing new. Dominique Foxworth went on the record saying he's seen Ray Lewis and Ed Reed cry in big moments, in part because they shoulder that emotional load. Even Bill Belichick, the most stoic coach in sports, can be brought to tears with the right emotional cocktail.
If Williams is really as talented as Mahomes and cares as much about the game as Reed and Lewis, then he has a productive NFL career ahead of him.