Caleb Williams workout buddy makes Bears plan for No. 9 pick obvious

Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze didn’t just take the same flight to Detroit for the draft: I’m told Odunze recently caught balls from Williams … who also was throwing with #Bears WRs Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore.



Chicago owns the Nos. 1 and 9 picks, and hosted Odunze on a visit. pic.twitter.com/Axc4PBzlSe