Obvious differences between Caleb Williams and Justin Fields emerge for Bears
By Kinnu Singh
When the 2024 NFL Draft officially began in Detroit, the Chicago Bears were on the clock. It was more of a formality than anything else — everyone knew exactly what they would scribble on their draft selection card: USC quarterback Caleb Williams. The highly-touted 22-year-old became Chicago’s first No. 1 overall pick in 77 years.
By deciding to draft Williams, the Bears sent a clear message to starting quarterback Justin Fields: His time in Chicago had come to an end. Fields, who was selected with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, became beloved by Chicago fans due to his leadership and dynamic rushing ability. Fans were convinced that Fields, who had a 10-28 career record, was not to blame for his struggles.
A month before the draft, the Bears traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a 2025 conditional sixth-round draft pick. There has been some speculation that Fields could seize the starting role from quarterback Russell Wilson. Considering how Fields' former coaches speak about his level of play, he may not see much of the field at all, especially in a crowded Steelers quarterback room.
Bears coaches praise Caleb Williams, roast Justin Fields
Fields has drawn criticism from those that have dissected his tape — or even watched him up close. One Bears coach harshly criticized Fields, according to NFL writer Tyler Dunne.
"Watch his eyes, he tries to see the whole thing and doesn't see anything," the Bears coach reportedly said. "His eyes are all over the place and it’s just really hard to watch. It’s just bad football."
During an appearance on "The Ross Tucker Podcast," NFL Films producer and analyst Greg Cosell expressed similar criticism of Fields' struggles in the passing game.
"He still leaves too many throws on the field," Cosell said. "He doesn't consistently see it or process it with the needed clarity and speed ... He's got a little bit of an elongated delivery that at times makes him a beat late with throws that demand precise timing. So he's an interesting quarterback because the special plays are special, but too many routine ones are missed."
Meanwhile, Williams is proving to be the diametrical opposite of Fields. Chicago wrapped up their rookie minicamp this week, and Williams has already drawn rave reviews from his teammates and coaching staff.
The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has texted Bears quarterback coach Kerry Joseph late at night in an attempt to gain a deeper understanding of the thought process behind certain plays and protection schemes.
"He’s one of those guys who want to know why," Joseph said of Williams. "You put something in, you put a play in, you talk about it, you give him the progressions, whether it’s run or pass, like he wants to know why. Last night, probably about 10:30 or 11 o’clock, he texts me, ‘Hey, why are we doing this here? Why are we blocking it like that? Isn’t that his guy to block?’ He just wants to know. He wants to know those answers. So when you have a guy like that, he’s hungry for it and you love to know that because now he becomes a coach on the field for you. Once he gets it and learns this whole system, he’ll become a coach on the field now."
Entering the two-day minicamp, Joseph said Williams was "light years ahead." The rookie quarterback showed accuracy and precision, while also developing his footwork, fundamentals, and cadence. Williams has shown the Bears something that Fields never did: the ability to operate an NFL offense with efficiency.
"Seeing it from now when the defense is over there, and it’s just walk-through or 7-on-7, he understands the spots on the field and understanding it in our system," Joseph said. "So that is one thing we were looking for coming into this. And he’s done a great job with that."
Bears head coach Matt Eberflus even went as far as praising Williams' aura.
"His light comes out from the inside," Eberflus said. "You can certainly feel that energy. He’s a 1-plus-1-equals-3 guy. He’s an enhancer."
During his two seasons at USC, Williams captivated fans with the ability to throw from anywhere on the field, at any time, using an array of arm slots. Williams set USC single-season records for passing yards (4,537) and passing touchdowns (42) in 2022, and he became the first FBS quarterback since Patrick Mahomes to record 30-plus passing touchdowns and 10-plus rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons.
Things won't come easily in the NFL, however. Even for talented quarterbacks who navigated through high school and college with ease, the transition to the professional level isn't an easy one. Plenty of generational talents have come out of the NFL Draft and floundered at the professional level. Expectations will be high from the moment Williams takes his first snap, and many of the broken plays that Williams turned into highlights will result in disaster in the NFL.
Hopefully the Bears are more prepared to develop a franchise quarterback than they were three years ago.