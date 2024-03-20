Caleb Williams measurements make Kenny Pickett's hand size even funnier
Likely No. 1 NFL Draft pick Caleb Williams was measured at USC's pro day. Somewhere, Kenny Pickett is healous.
By Mark Powell
Projected No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams did not throw at his Pro Day in southern California on Wednesday. Frankly, there is little reason for him to do so, as Williams is the likely top selection by the Chicago Bears.
If for some reason the Bears pass on Williams or make a trade atop the draft, it would be a relative shock, as they traded Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers just last week. Williams is the Bears quarterback of the future. If Chicago passes on Williams, they will be utterly screwed.
Williams measurements came in on Wednesday via his official pro day, and they were favorable.
Caleb Williams hands are much bigger than Kenny Pickett's
On the surface, those numbers don't mean much. Williams is also just over six-feet tall, rather than whatever the tweet suggests. His hand size is not a problem, at least when compared to the likes of Kenny Pickett, the man whose hands could not fit around your average whopper.
Pickett's hand size increased to 8.5 inches at Pitt's pro day in 2022. Pickett claimed that he spread his fingers out, because that is definitely a thing.
"I stretched them out a little bit," Pickett recently said on "The Pivot" podcast. "I was doing some exercises. ... I was trying everything I could. I was sleeping in a splint to stretch my hand out. I'll do whatever it takes. But like you said, it's something you can't really control. At the end of the day, I'm just going to go throw."
Pickett's tenure in Pittsburgh did not end well, as he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles as a backup shortly after they signed Russell Wilson. Per Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, Pickett was not happy with Wilson's signing, and how he handled the impending quarterback battle played a major role in why he was traded to Philly.
Small hands or not, Pickett has big feelings. Williams, hopefully, can handle the city of Chicago.