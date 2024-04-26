Caleb Williams might somehow be happier than Bears fans to be No. 1 pick
Caleb Williams couldn't contain his excitement to finally join the Chicago Bears.
We have known for months that Caleb Williams would be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, going to the Chicago Bears to be the team's long-awaited franchise quarterback. On Thursday night, it became official.
But even though this was all a formality by the time that Roger Goodell called his name in Detroit, you wouldn't have known it based on the way the 2022 Heisman Trophy-winner and former USC Trojans quarterback reacted.
Williams had a beaming smile from the moment the pick was read, then making a beeline for the stage with record speed. More importantly, he let out a primal and exuberant scream as he walked onto the stage, and was exceptionally hyped as he posed with Goodell and the new Bears jersey.
Caleb Williams was even more hype than Bears fans to be No. 1 pick
After he posed for the pictures and was letting it all soak in, Williams was asked why he was so excited about the selection that was so widely expected. And his response should get Bears fans even more hype about the pick that the franchise just made.
Finishing with "Da Bears!" was a chef's kiss moment for Williams' start to his NFL career with Chicago.
This is exactly what you want to see if you're a Bears fan, though. Fans have long been ready to see Williams finally, officially be a member of the Chicago Bears. Now that moment is here and it's absolutely worthwhile.
What Williams said about caring about the city, caring about the staff, caring about every teammate, and everything else is hitting all of the right notes. This sounds like a leader. This sounds like a superstar. And even with this pick known without much question for so long, that he's so excited to be hearing his name called can only mean that he's about the give the Bears his all, and the franchise will undeniably be better for it.