Fansided

2024 NFL Draft tracker: First-round picks, instant grades and analysis

Follow along with the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with live updates, grades and reactions!

By Cody Williams

2024 NFL Draft - Round 1
2024 NFL Draft - Round 1 / Gregory Shamus/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit

On Thursday night, the 2024 NFL Draft will get underway with 32 prospects being picked in the first round. Entering the draft, we've known for months that Caleb Williams, the quarterback out of USC, will be the No. 1 overall pick to the Chicago Bears. But after that, it's been a complete crapshoot trying to figure out how things will happen. We'll find out in the first round on Thursday night, though, as all 32 picks are revealed.

It should absolutely be one of the most frenetic and craziest NFL Drafts in recent memory. There are potentially six quarterbacks that could be picked in the first round alone, and let's not mention the possible trades, wide receivers in a historically good top of the class, and much more that the 2024 draft could offer fans.

And we'll be following along with the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft right here on FanSided. We'll be tracking all 32 selections throughout the draft and providing immediate grades and analysis. But don't worry, we're going to keep things light-hearted and fun.

So instead of going overboard, it's going to be simple: Every first-round pick will be graded using a gift from my favorite sitcom, The Office, with a single sentence to react to the selection. It should be a great time as we mow through this first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

2024 NFL Draft tracker: Every pick with grades, reactions

1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC

The chosen one, the prince who was promised, the franchise QB has finally arrived in Chicago. Grade:

Oh My God Omg GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Jayden Daniels is multi-dimensional and electric, but carries far more risk than Commanders fans might want to hear as there are shades of RG3. Grade:

Season 4 Michael GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina

A trade could've made sense here, but the Patriots took the second-best quarterback in the class at No. 3 for a great selection. Grade:

Happy Season 9 GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

Kyler Murray to Marvin Harrison Jr. is about to be an electricity factory and the Cardinals are about to level up. Grade:

Excited Season 6 GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

5. Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame

Jim Harbaugh's first pick is getting premium line meat, which isn't sexy but could absolutely be the right call for the Bolts to reshape their identity. Grade:

You Dont Say The Office GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU

Believing in Daniel Jones wholeheartedly is definitely a choice that the Giants make as it was reportedly Drake Maye or bust in the draft, but having a weapon like Malik Nabers will absolutely help the cause. Grade:

Fail Season 4 GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

7. Tennessee Titans: JC Latham, OT, Alabama

You have to eat your vegetables sometimes in roster-building and the Titans get a much-needed immediate starter to protect Will Levis. Grade:

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

8. Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Safe to say that Kirk Cousins is here for a good time, not a long time, hugh?

Season 5 No GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

9. Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington

Caleb Williams now has Odunze, DJ Moore and Keenan Allen to start his career with the Bears, which seems pretty advantageous. Grade:

Excited Season 4 GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

10. Minnesota Vikings (via Jets): J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan

Trading up just one spot to get the guy they've been rumored to for quite some time and putting McCarthy in the perfect system is wise. Grade:

Season 3 Thank You GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

11. New York Jets (via Vikings): Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State

It's not Brock Bowers, and that's actually the absolute right call for the New York Jets. Grade:

High Five The Office GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

12. Denver Broncos: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

What are you doing, Broncos? Grade:

Staring Episode 2 GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

13. Las Vegas Raiders: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia

Blocked out of quarterbacks, the Raiders take the best weapon still on the board with Brock Bowers. Grade:

Season 4 Wow GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

14. New Orleans Saints: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State

Exactly what the Saints needed to do with a physical road-grader with questions long-term at tackle. Grade:

Season 4 Episode 10 GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

15. Indianapolis Colts: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA

The way that the board fell, this was a great pick by the Colts to get a polished pass rusher who can make an immediate impact. Grade:

Season 8 Nbc GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

16. Seattle Seahawks: Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas

Love this for the Seahawks as they get a hugely disruptive player that they've been lacking. Grade:

Dwight Office Tv GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

17. Minnesota Vikings (via Jaguars): Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Trading ahead of the Bengals to get their other guy, Dallas Turner is going to thrive in Brian Flores' system. Grade:

Season 2 Nbc GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

18. Cincinnati Bengals: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Edge rusher might've been the pick, but getting an offensive tackle with the upside of Mims is still a great addition for the future. Grade:

Season 3 Nbc GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

19. Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State

Verse will come in and make an immediate impact on a defense that just lost Aaron Donald. Grade:

Season 7 Nbc GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington

Fautanu falling this far was quite the shock but an easy call for the Steelers with a need on the O-line staring right in their face. Grade:

Season 4 Reaction GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

21. Miami Dolphins: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State

Did not see this one coming as I thought offensive line was a lock for the Dolphins and Robinson is a bit too raw for my liking. Grade:

Season 9 What GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

22. Philadelphia Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo

What a gift for the Eagles, getting the best corner in the draft while sticking at No. 22 and filling a huge position of need. Grade:

Season 4 Dunder Mifflin Infinity GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

23. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Vikings): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU

Makes perfect sense to get a potential No. 1 option at receiver to put Trevor Lawrence in the best position to succeed. Grade:

Season 4 Ryan GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

24. Detroit Lions (via Cowboys): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

No way the Lions thought that Terrion Arnold would be available in this spot, so trading up to help a weak area of the defense is perfect. Grade:

Hungry The Office GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

25. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona

Green Bay needed to replace David Bakhtiari and Jordan Morgan was a surer option than others at this spot with this board. Grade:

Will Do Episode 2 GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Graham Barton, OL, Duke

Smart pick with some losses on the offensive line after investing in Baker Mayfield this offseason. Grade:

Season 8 Nbc GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

27. Arizona Cardinals: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri

Great pick to get Jonathan Gannon a versatile defensive lineman he can move around and create havoc with. Grade:

Season 3 Nbc GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

28. Kansas City Chiefs (via Bills): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas

We saw this coming a mile away and the Chiefs get Patrick Mahomes the fastest man in NFL Combine history. Grade:

The Office Television GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

29. Dallas Cowboys (via Lions): Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma

The Cowboys have a track record developing linemen well and Guyton is raw but extremely toolsy and talented. Grade:

Season 3 Nbc GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

30. Baltimore Ravens: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson

Wiggins is a great coverage player but doesn't like to tackle and is a bit slight, even if the upside is very much there. Grade:

Season 6 Nbc GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

31. San Francisco 49ers: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida

You have to wonder if this means that Brandon Aiyuk will, in fact, be traded now. Grade:

Angry Season 4 GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

32. Carolina Panthers (via Bills): Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina

Carolina trades up and gets Bryce Young a long-term weapon they can certainly work with. Grade:

Season 3 Nbc GIF by The Office - Find & Share on GIPHY

feed

Home/NFL Draft