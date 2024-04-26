2024 NFL Draft tracker: First-round picks, instant grades and analysis
Follow along with the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft with live updates, grades and reactions!
On Thursday night, the 2024 NFL Draft will get underway with 32 prospects being picked in the first round. Entering the draft, we've known for months that Caleb Williams, the quarterback out of USC, will be the No. 1 overall pick to the Chicago Bears. But after that, it's been a complete crapshoot trying to figure out how things will happen. We'll find out in the first round on Thursday night, though, as all 32 picks are revealed.
It should absolutely be one of the most frenetic and craziest NFL Drafts in recent memory. There are potentially six quarterbacks that could be picked in the first round alone, and let's not mention the possible trades, wide receivers in a historically good top of the class, and much more that the 2024 draft could offer fans.
And we'll be following along with the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft right here on FanSided. We'll be tracking all 32 selections throughout the draft and providing immediate grades and analysis. But don't worry, we're going to keep things light-hearted and fun.
So instead of going overboard, it's going to be simple: Every first-round pick will be graded using a gift from my favorite sitcom, The Office, with a single sentence to react to the selection. It should be a great time as we mow through this first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
2024 NFL Draft tracker: Every pick with grades, reactions
1. Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams, QB, USC
The chosen one, the prince who was promised, the franchise QB has finally arrived in Chicago. Grade:
2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Jayden Daniels is multi-dimensional and electric, but carries far more risk than Commanders fans might want to hear as there are shades of RG3. Grade:
3. New England Patriots: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
A trade could've made sense here, but the Patriots took the second-best quarterback in the class at No. 3 for a great selection. Grade:
4. Arizona Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Kyler Murray to Marvin Harrison Jr. is about to be an electricity factory and the Cardinals are about to level up. Grade:
5. Los Angeles Chargers: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
Jim Harbaugh's first pick is getting premium line meat, which isn't sexy but could absolutely be the right call for the Bolts to reshape their identity. Grade:
6. New York Giants: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Believing in Daniel Jones wholeheartedly is definitely a choice that the Giants make as it was reportedly Drake Maye or bust in the draft, but having a weapon like Malik Nabers will absolutely help the cause. Grade:
7. Tennessee Titans: JC Latham, OT, Alabama
You have to eat your vegetables sometimes in roster-building and the Titans get a much-needed immediate starter to protect Will Levis. Grade:
8. Atlanta Falcons: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
Safe to say that Kirk Cousins is here for a good time, not a long time, hugh?
9. Chicago Bears: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
Caleb Williams now has Odunze, DJ Moore and Keenan Allen to start his career with the Bears, which seems pretty advantageous. Grade:
10. Minnesota Vikings (via Jets): J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
Trading up just one spot to get the guy they've been rumored to for quite some time and putting McCarthy in the perfect system is wise. Grade:
11. New York Jets (via Vikings): Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
It's not Brock Bowers, and that's actually the absolute right call for the New York Jets. Grade:
12. Denver Broncos: Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
What are you doing, Broncos? Grade:
13. Las Vegas Raiders: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
Blocked out of quarterbacks, the Raiders take the best weapon still on the board with Brock Bowers. Grade:
14. New Orleans Saints: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
Exactly what the Saints needed to do with a physical road-grader with questions long-term at tackle. Grade:
15. Indianapolis Colts: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
The way that the board fell, this was a great pick by the Colts to get a polished pass rusher who can make an immediate impact. Grade:
16. Seattle Seahawks: Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas
Love this for the Seahawks as they get a hugely disruptive player that they've been lacking. Grade:
17. Minnesota Vikings (via Jaguars): Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
Trading ahead of the Bengals to get their other guy, Dallas Turner is going to thrive in Brian Flores' system. Grade:
18. Cincinnati Bengals: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Edge rusher might've been the pick, but getting an offensive tackle with the upside of Mims is still a great addition for the future. Grade:
19. Los Angeles Rams: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Verse will come in and make an immediate impact on a defense that just lost Aaron Donald. Grade:
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
Fautanu falling this far was quite the shock but an easy call for the Steelers with a need on the O-line staring right in their face. Grade:
21. Miami Dolphins: Chop Robinson, EDGE, Penn State
Did not see this one coming as I thought offensive line was a lock for the Dolphins and Robinson is a bit too raw for my liking. Grade:
22. Philadelphia Eagles: Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
What a gift for the Eagles, getting the best corner in the draft while sticking at No. 22 and filling a huge position of need. Grade:
23. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Vikings): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
Makes perfect sense to get a potential No. 1 option at receiver to put Trevor Lawrence in the best position to succeed. Grade:
24. Detroit Lions (via Cowboys): Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
No way the Lions thought that Terrion Arnold would be available in this spot, so trading up to help a weak area of the defense is perfect. Grade:
25. Green Bay Packers: Jordan Morgan, OT, Arizona
Green Bay needed to replace David Bakhtiari and Jordan Morgan was a surer option than others at this spot with this board. Grade:
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
Smart pick with some losses on the offensive line after investing in Baker Mayfield this offseason. Grade:
27. Arizona Cardinals: Darius Robinson, EDGE, Missouri
Great pick to get Jonathan Gannon a versatile defensive lineman he can move around and create havoc with. Grade:
28. Kansas City Chiefs (via Bills): Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
We saw this coming a mile away and the Chiefs get Patrick Mahomes the fastest man in NFL Combine history. Grade:
29. Dallas Cowboys (via Lions): Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
The Cowboys have a track record developing linemen well and Guyton is raw but extremely toolsy and talented. Grade:
30. Baltimore Ravens: Nate Wiggins, CB, Clemson
Wiggins is a great coverage player but doesn't like to tackle and is a bit slight, even if the upside is very much there. Grade:
31. San Francisco 49ers: Ricky Pearsall, WR, Florida
You have to wonder if this means that Brandon Aiyuk will, in fact, be traded now. Grade:
32. Carolina Panthers (via Bills): Xavier Legette, WR, South Carolina
Carolina trades up and gets Bryce Young a long-term weapon they can certainly work with. Grade: