NFL Draft future locations for 2025, 2026 and beyond
Where will the NFL Draft be going in the next few years?
Once upon a time, there wasn't much excitement about where the NFL Draft was being held. From 1964-2014, the draft was held in New York City, most often at the famed Radio City Music Hall. In 2015 and 2016, the NFL Draft location was then moved to Chicago, IL. But since then in the years after, the draft has been held at various host cities connected to NFL teams.
That began with the 2017 NFL Draft which was held in Philadelphia, PA at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. In the coming years, the draft has gone to Arlington, TX; Nashville, TN; Cleveland, OH; Las Vegas, NV; and Kansas City, MO. The 2020 draft during the COVID-19 pandemic was held virtually, most notably with Roger Goodell seemingly hosting from his mancave at his home.
This new movement from the league, though, has put some real emphasis on NFL Draft locations, so let's take a look at where the draft will be held moving forward, or where it could be held in the future.
Where is the 2024 NFL Draft location?
The 2024 NFL Draft is being held in Detroit, Michigan, the first time that the draft has been hosted by the Motor City. Instead of the event being held at the home of the Lions, however, we will instead see the stage and the selections being made at Campus Meritus Park in downtown Detroit, which should allow for more fans to attend the proceedings on Thursday through Saturday for all 256 picks.
Future NFL Draft location for 2025
The 2025 NFL Draft will be located in Green Bay, WI and will be hosted at historic Lambeau Field. While there have been some concerns about the city's infrastructure being able to host the large crowds of fans that show up for the draft every year, the league deciding to go to one of the most legendary NFL venues for the draft -- and back-to-back NFC North towns, it should be noted -- should make for an unforgettable draft experience.
Predicting future NFL Draft locations for 2026, 2027 and 2028
Draft Year
Predicted Draft Location
2026 NFL Draft
Pittsburgh, PA
2027 NFL Draft
New Orleans, LA
2028 NFL Draft
Washington, DC
The official draft locations beyond 2025 have not yet been announced, but we do have some intel. Pittsburgh has submitted a claim, per reports, to host either the 2026 or 2027 NFL Draft. That would make a ton of sense, which I expect the league to agree with and award the Steel City the 2026 draft there, which is reflected in the above predictions.
Beyond that, we're going a bit off of the board here. We saw the league head to Las Vegas in 2022 for the draft, so going to another lively and party-friendly city like New Orleans feels like a logical step that the NFL could take for the 2027 NFL Draft. The year after, things could be turning over a new leaf with the Washington Commanders, and a draft being held in the nation's capital could be quite a fun spectacle.