What time is the NFL Draft tonight?
Start time for the 2024 NFL Draft and everything to know about the big event and Round 1 on Thursday, April 25.
Few moments on the football calendar get fans' blood pumping like the NFL Draft. It offers the promise of a brighter future for your favorite team, it offers excitement about the next stars of the league, and it offers a spectacle that we look forward to every April. And the 2024 NFL Draft is certainly no exception to that as it's set to begin on Thursday, April 25.
We have the opportunity to witness a potentially historic 2024 NFL Draft. This has been a highly touted quarterback class for years now with as many as six quarterbacks potentially being selected in the first round on Thursday night. And when there are that many talented signal-callers in the mix, things can always get crazy and a franchise's fortunes can change overnight -- though that applies to the good and bad.
With the potential historic number of quarterbacks being drafted and a number of other wild storylines in play, you won't want to miss a second of the draft. But what time will the NFL Draft start? We have that and everything else you need to know for Thursday night.
What time does the NFL Draft start tonight, April 25?
The 2024 NFL Draft will start at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday night with the full first round -- 32 selections -- taking place on the first night of the draft. We always see the most spectacles and sights in the first round of the draft as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announces every pick made on the night and the majority of the prospects who are in attendance (if not all of them) hear their names called and get to take the stage with their new team's jersey.
Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?
Detroit, Michigan is hosting the 2024 NFL Draft for all three rounds. This is the first time in league history that Detroit has hosted the draft and is part of a new tradition for this event wherein it's held at different NFL host cities throughout the country, which began as a concerted effort in 2017 when it was held in Philadelphia. The draft will take place at Campus Meritus Park in Detroit, part of the city's downtown area, and not at Ford Field, the home of the Lions.
Who is going to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and are widely expected to select USC quarterback Caleb Williams. Williams has drawn lofty comparisons since winning the Heisman Trophy for the Trojans as a sophomore, including being mentioned as the "next Patrick Mahomes" on numerous occasions. His combination of athleticism, improvisational skills as a passer and runner, and elite arm, among other traits, make him one of the best overall quarterback prospects in the draft since Andrew Luck came out of Stanford.
How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft live tonight
- Date: Thursday, April 25
- Start Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Rounds: 1
- TV Info: NFL Network, ABC, ESPN
- Live Stream: NFL+, Watch ESPN, ESPN+
The first round of the 2024 NFL Draft will be widely broadcast on the major NFL networks with live coverage from Detroit airing on NFL Network as well as on ABC and ESPN. There will be expert analysis on both networks -- Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks, Rich Eisen and more on NFL Network; Mel Kiper Jr., Matt Miller, Jordan Reid and more on ESPN and ABC -- breaking down every pick and giving you all of the scenes from the draft.
The NFL Draft can also be streamed on NFL.com and the NFL app once you log in with a paid cable or satellite subscription that includes NFL Network. The same is also true for Watch ESPN or watching on the ESPN app. Fans can also stream exclusive content on NFL+ and ESPN+ with a paid subscription to either service.