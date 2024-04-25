NFL Mock Draft 2024, Final full first round predictions: Vikings, Patriots trade for QBs
Predicting what's going to happen in the 2024 NFL Draft feels absolutely like a fool's errand. This is one of the most impossible drafts to forecast in recent memory, which is kind of what comes with the territory with the four top quarterbacks -- Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy -- involved. But predict this draft we shall with our final 2024 NFL Mock Draft.
Based on all of the rumors over the past month, trying to weed through the smokescreens, this is how I see every first-round pick playing out on Thursday night to get the 2024 NFL Draft started. There are a flurry of trades projected and some wild movement, but in the end, it all feels quite realistic.
So let's get into it. We are pretty confidently predicting the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft as we have been for months now, but after that, we're just flying by the seat of our pants with logic, rumors, and everything in-between reigning supreme for our predictions in this final mock draft.
2024 NFL Draft Predictions for Picks 1-5 - Vikings, Patriots headline 3 massive trades
1. Chicago Bears (via CAR): Caleb Williams, QB, USC
There’s no need to exhaust much oxygen (or finger-based energy) on this pick. Caleb Williams has remained firm as the best quarterback in this draft class, the Bears have made no secrets that the former Heisman Trophy winner is the pick, and he’s going to be the great hope in Chicago for years and years to come the moment his name is called by Roger Goodell.
2. Washington Commanders: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Jayden Daniels is not my second-ranked quarterback in this class but I’m buying all of the rumors that he’s going to be the No. 2 overall pick to the Washington Commanders. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner comes with a high-ish floor because of his elite scrambling and mobility but with massive upside as well. I still believe there are higher ceilings but he could work with Kliff Kingsbury and a strong cast of weapons in DC.
3. Minnesota Vikings (via NE): Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina
We have our first big trade. There has been buzz during draft week that the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants trying to get up for Drake Maye, but simultaneous reports indicate that the New England Patriots could want Maye as well. I believe that's a smokescreen to drive up the value and the Vikings, even five picks behind the Giants, have more ammo to trade up with the Patriots. They get my QB2 in this class who will come into the most rookie QB-friendly situation in the NFL among teams that need a signal-caller.
4. New England Patriots (via AZ): J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan
But wait, the Patriots aren't done! Amid the Maye buzz suspected to be a smokescreen, the involvement of Jonathan Kraft and other rumors suggest that J.J. McCarthy could be the apple of their eye. So New England doesn't take any chances, keeping No. 23 from the Vikings but trading into the Top 5 again with the Cardinals to get the Michigan signal-caller. I love the fit as McCarthy, who needs more development with a small workload in college, could sit behind Jacoby Brissett for the better part of 2024 while the Pats work on filling out the roster more completely.
5. Arizona Cardinals (via LAC): Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
Trades, trades, and more trades! If you thought that the Arizona Cardinals were going to let Marvin Harrison Jr. out of their sights, think again. They get Kyler Murray the elite weapon but pull off a similar move to what we saw Monti Ossenfort make last year, trading back then going back up. They gain an extra first-round pick in 2025 and have the Top 150 capital this year to really maneuver quite a bit.
2024 NFL Draft Predictions for Picks 6-11 - Falcons, Bears take first defensive players
6. New York Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington
I remain unconvinced that the New York Giants are as bullish on making sure they get a quarterback as some reports have suggested. But they get blocked out of the Top 4 in this mock draft, so they take the wide receiver they need. My rankings have Malik Nabers higher, but there appears to be some underlying buzz that Nabers, even if some teams value him higher than even Harrison, could have some concerns. Rome Odunze is an elite prospect in his own right though and could give the G-Men one last look at Danny Dimes.
7. Tennessee Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame
You have to believe that Tennessee Titans general manager Ran Carthon would be enticed by Nabers still on the board here, but he plays it smartly and addresses the truly terrible offensive line. Joe Alt is a monster of a man who really proved himself as the top tackle in the class in his final year at Notre Dame with improved footwork and quickness in his sets. He can be a stalwart for the Titans O-line for years to come.
8. Atlanta Falcons: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama
It's been nearly a lifetime since we've seen the Atlanta Falcons have a truly meaningfully dangerous edge rusher on the roster. Dallas Turner can change that. The Alabama product is an absolute speed demon when he peels his ears back but is also a better -- or at least more willing -- run defender than he often gets credit for. Atlanta takes the defensive player off of the board and gives new head coach Raheem Morris a new toy on his side of the ball.
9. Chicago Bears: Byron Murphy II, DL, Texas
For what's felt like forever, this has been a wide receiver pick for the Chicago Bears and, to be honest, the thought of pairing Caleb Williams and Malik Nabers was almost too tempting to pass up. But the latest rumors suggest that this team has eyes for Byron Murphy II and why wouldn't they? The Texas defensive lineman is a disruptor of the highest order who can pair beautifully with Montez Sweat to generate havoc up front and give the new franchise quarterback more defensive help.
10. New York Jets: Brock Bowers, TE, Georgia
This should be an offensive tackle going to the New York Jets because that's what this team most needs. So naturally, they are going to continue the all-in-around-Aaron-Rodgers-coming-off-of-a-torn-Achilles approach and get another weapon in Brock Bowers. Pairing the Georgia pass-catcher with Garrett Wilson in this offense if Rodgers is back to form could yield great results, even if I'm not over-the-moon with the long-term ideology behind the selection.
11. Los Angeles Chargers (via MIN): JC Latham, OT, Alabama
The underlying narrative for a while now has been that Jim Harbaugh wants to get some beef in front of Justin Herbert and, as part of that, it's become clearer leading up to draft night that JC Latham is their guy. But I don't think that's the right pick at No. 5, so trading back as the Chargers did here in order to land the Alabama product makes a ton of sense and could form an elite tackle tandem with another former first-round pick, Rashawn Slater.
2024 NFL Draft Predictions for Picks 12-19 - Eagles trade up, Raiders get their QB
12. Philadelphia Eagles (via DEN): Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
Bleacher Report insider Jordan Schultz confirmed what we've heard for more than a week now, that the Philadelphia Eagles want to trade up. Despite the murmurs that the Denver Broncos could trade up, logic should prevail and picking up more draft capital to replenish a depleted roster makes all the sense in the world. And with the trade, the Eagles get the young corner and potential star they need. Quinyon Mitchell is as pure of a cover corner as you'll find and could usher in the next era behind Darius Slay and Co.
13. Las Vegas Raiders: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington
One of the biggest questions on draft day is if the rumors about the Las Vegas Raiders taking Michael Penix Jr. in this spot are for real or not. For me, it's far too rich for Penix, even if I still like the player, but the Raiders just have a sense of desperation. Would you really prefer skipping on QB and then going 8-9 with Gardner Minshew to be looking at players of similar value to Penix? Yeah, that doesn't sound great, so the Raiders will rip off the band-aid and take the chance on Penix.
14. New Orleans Saints: Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
There is always the chance that the New Orleans Saints could do something truly wild when it comes to the draft -- it's something we've seen time and again throughout the past few years. But ultimately, they make the prudent selection with Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu. With Trevor Penning's struggles and Ryan Ramczyk's uncertain future, they desperately need a tackle and have their pick of the litter here. Fashanu has possibly the highest upside of any prospect at the position.
15. Indianapolis Colts: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU
Finally, the Malik Nabers slide stops and the Indianapolis Colts might be getting the best wide receiver in the draft in stopping that fall in the first round. Nabers pairing with Michael Pittman Jr. is a great diversification of skill sets, especially if you also include emerging slot weapon Josh Downs. That should set Anthony Richardson up phenomenally as he returns for his sophomore season healthy and perhaps ready to make a big leap and take the Colts along with him.
16. Seattle Seahawks: Troy Fautanu, OL, Washington
New Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb probably has some input here as the franchise selects Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu here. Grubb, of course, came over as the former OC of the Huskies and is intimately familiar with the big man. While Fautanu has the tools to play tackle, he also offers some inside-out versatility and could give the Seahawks the luxury of just finding their best-five combination up front after losing the entire interior of the line this offseason.
17. Jacksonville Jaguars: Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
It's starting to look more like the Jacksonville Jaguars could trade the No. 17 pick for Brandon Aiyuk, which would certainly shake up the landscape of the draft in a big way. I'm not entirely sure we see that deal, though (largely because of the 49ers), so the Jags stay put and address the need at corner with Terrion Arnold. The Alabama product could pair beautifully with Tyson Campbell on the outside in Jacksonville to bolster this defense greatly.
18. Cincinnati Bengals: Jared Verse, EDGE, Florida State
Trey Hendrickson requesting a trade, admittedly, put my head into a blender trying to figure out what the Cincinnati Bengals are going to do at No. 18. Ultimately, I couldn't turn away from a defensive front that needs more impact players, which FSU product Jared Verse could absolutely be. While not a physical freak or marvel, he's above-average athletically and technically and should come in and threaten to be a double-digit sack player right away who also defense the run well and wisely.
19. Los Angeles Rams: Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
With the growing sentiment that the Los Angeles Rams want to be aggressive with their first first-round pick since they selected Jared Goff first overall, I believe that's to take advantage of this tackle class. But they stay put at No. 19 and still get one of the best in the class at the position in Taliese Fuaga. The Oregon State standout is just a mauler in every sense of the word. He'd be an immediate upgrade with some added versatility if, for some reason, they should need him to get some looks at guard.
2024 NFL Draft Predictions for Picks 20-26 - Steelers, Cowboys take medicine, Broncos reach
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jackson Powers-Johnson, IOL, Oregon
Despite the obvious temptation of Brian Thomas Jr. with the Pittsburgh Steelers' need at receiver after the Diontae Johnson trade, Omar Khan will play it smart and do what's necessary for Russell Wilson and/or Justin Fields. Jackson Powers-Johnson is a massive upgrade at center over what the Steelers had with Mason Cole a year ago and should be a force multiplier with the high-end play he can provide on the interior.
21. Miami Dolphins: Graham Barton, OL, Duke
If you asked me to match perfect prospects with teams, I would probably go with Graham Barton for the Miami Dolphins. The Duke product can play all five spots along the offensive line, which fits ideally with how this franchise has worked to try and get the O-line right in recent years. Barton gives the Dolphins a ton of flexibility to get the right guys in front of Tua Tagovailoa and potentially make the Mike McDaniel offense look even more dangerous with better, more consistent protection.
22. Denver Broncos (via PHI): Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
This is absolutely a reach and not a pick that I would be making in a million years based on my feelings about Bo Nix, the lowest-ceiling player by far among the Top 7 quarterbacks (including Spencer Rattler in that conversation). But the Broncos are a desperate team and there is some merit to such a selection. He could be in goods hands with Sean Payton and, with added draft capital from trading back, there could be at least a baseline floor established for Denver.
23. New England Patriots (via MIN): Brian Thomas Jr., WR, LSU
This might be about as perfect of a first round of the 2024 NFL Draft that you could ask for if you're a Patriots fan. There are a multitude of holes on the New England roster, but the two most glaring and most concerning are certainly quarterback and wide receiver. So after maneuvering to get McCarthy, they now take Brian Thomas Jr. to pair him with. The LSU product is the epitome of the big-strong-fast mold who can be an immediate downfield threat with the potential to be even more. It's an ideal pairing for Jerod Mayo as he takes over from Bill Belichick.
24. Dallas Cowboys: Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
Offensive line needs to be the focus here for the Dallas Cowboys after the losses of Tyler Biadasz and Tyron Smith this offseason. Amarius Mims is one of the toughest evaluations in the class after starting just eight games at Georgia. The talent and the tools, however, are truly rare. He's a freak at 6-foot-8, 340 pounds with the way he can move. If the Cowboys can keep him healthy, he could follow in Smith's footsteps as a long-term left tackle while also allowing Dallas to keep Tyler Smith at guard where he's thrived early in his career.
25. Green Bay Packers: Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa
Mims coming off the board one pick before the Green Bay Packers should cause Brian Gutekunst to pivot. The book during draft week has been that the Plan B for the Packers would be a defensive back and Cooper DeJean could be perfect. Coming out of Iowa, he could alleviate concern at corner if they want to put him in that spot, but he also has some scouts believing he could be even better as a safety, where Green Bay also happens to have a need.
26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Laiatu Latu, EDGE, UCLA
It was always in play that the unfortunate medical history of Laiatu Latu -- he medically retired at one point in his college career before transferring to UCLA -- could cause him to slip. That's a gift for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though, as he comes in as the obvious Shaq Barrett replacement. If Tampa is comfortable with the medicals, Latu is arguably the most polished and immediately effective edge rusher in this class, which could be a beautiful match with head coach Todd Bowles.
2024 NFL Draft Predictions for Picks 27-32 - Bills get speedy, Chiefs protect Mahomes
27. Arizona Cardinals (via HOU): Jer’Zhan Newton, DL, Illinois
Even with all of their movement in the Top 11 picks to start this draft, the Arizona Cardinals didn't move off of the pick they acquired from the Texans' in last year's draft and are able to further add high-end talent to the roster. Johnny Newton is a beast on the interior, a player who made a living at Illinois penetrating from the interior and generating a high pressure rate. The Cardinals don't have that player currently on the D-line and could get a big weapon for Jonathan Gannon to unleash.
28. Buffalo Bills: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
This almost has to happen, right? In the wake of the Stefon Diggs trade, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver room is problematic to say the least. While Xavier Worthy might not be a true WR1 in terms of the prototype, his record-setting speed makes him a downfield threat, something that Khalil Shakir and Curtis Samuel don't exactly provide consistently. Worthy isn't a perfect prospect and needs to become more consistent and nuanced, but he has the speed trump card that simply can't be taught.
29. Detroit Lions: Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama
Never rule out the Detroit Lions with Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell running the show doing something a bit off-the-wall, but they play it pretty tame here. Kool-Aid McKinstry isn't going to wow anyone with his physical tools. However, he simply showed time and again that he knows how to play the cornerback position extremely well. Throw in his special teams value as a return man, though, and he feels like a player that this Lions regime would just love to have in the building.
30. Baltimore Ravens: Tyler Guyton, OT, Oklahoma
I'm a bit more dubious of Tyler Guyton than some others. However, one thing we know about the Baltimore Ravens is that they are a big fan of traits, which the Oklahoma product has in droves. He could be a stud offensive tackle and, with the health concerns about Ronnie Stanley and the even more concerning depth at the position to protect Lamar Jackson, this would be a worthwhile and logical selection for Baltimore.
31. San Francisco 49ers: Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
While we don't have a Brandon Aiyuk trade forecasted in this mock draft, I do still believe that it could be in play. And if that's the case, then the 49ers absolutely have to make something happen to replenish the weaponry. I have AD Mitchell as the better prospect, but the speedy Troy Franklin appears to be more in the mold of what Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco regime would be into. He could fill that Aiyuk role to some degree and be a strong overall presence as a secondary option for Brock Purdy.
32. Kansas City Chiefs: Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU
I would love to see AD Mitchell in the Chiefs offense based on the Rashee Rice situation and the wide receiver room if he's suspended and not on the field. Having said that, the latest rumors suggest that finding a left tackle to pair with Jawaan Taylor is actually Brett Veach's priority for the reigning back-to-back Super Bowl champions. Kingsley Suamataia appears to be higher on NFL team's boards than the consensus among analysts, but he's absolutely packed to the brim with tools and it's hard not to trust the Chiefs' evaluations at this point.