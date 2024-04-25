All signs point to Patriots trade for exciting QB prospect with NE ties
As the 2024 NFL Draft nears, the New England Patriots may favor a certain quarterback prospect who has ties to a Patriots legend.
By Kinnu Singh
Could the New England Patriots draft another Michigan quarterback?
That seems to be the latest buzz around the NFL, where analysts and insiders agree that New England may attempt to navigate the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft to come away with Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano wrote in a pre-draft piece on Wednesday.
The Patriots wield the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and the popular belief has been that they would select either LSU's Jayden Daniels or North Carolina's Drake Maye, depending on who Washington picks ahead of them. According to Fowler, the Patriots rate Daniels slightly ahead of Maye, although they “still like Maye’s upside.”
The Patriots could trade back to draft Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy
While it's still likely that the Patriots will draft one of the top three quarterback prospects, it's also possible that they could trade down and attempt to land McCarthy, who's considered to be the fourth-best quarterback prospect in the draft.
“McCarthy would fall somewhere after that, though I was reminded Tuesday night to not totally discount Robert Kraft’s affinity for Tom Brady, who might see shades of himself in McCarthy, a fellow Michigan product," Fowler explained. "The Patriots could trade back and acquire McCarthy with a later pick.”
Fowler isn't the only reporter to illustrate how McCarthy could fit seamlessly into the Patriots organization. ESPN's Adam Schefter spoke with McCarthy recently, who commented on the potential opportunity to play in New England with an answer that would make any former Patriot proud.
“I’m always about playing for the guys that came before and the guys who built the foundation to where it is right now," McCarthy said. "Obviously, being a part of the New England Patriots, that means everything."
But drafting McCarthy likely comes down to the Patriots' draft order. Fowler and Graziano offered additional context on what the Patriots are expected to do with their draft position. Fowler said that “signs point to [the Patriots] staying put," while Graziano noted, “[the Patriots] also made it clear they’re willing to listen to offers from teams looking to trade up to that spot.”
Is JJ McCarthy the right QB for the Patriots?
While McCarthy could be a fitting Brady successor, the Patriots may be unwilling to gamble on him with the No. 3 overall pick. New England was famous for trading back in the draft during their Bill Belichick days, but this is a new era. The Athletic's Diana Russini says that the Patriots are still open to trades in this year's draft but have yet to receive a viable offer.
"Though team officials are open to listening to trade offers, league sources say no real offer has come New England’s way, with only 'scenarios' being discussed," Russini wrote. "Teams like the Vikings, Broncos and Raiders were told it would take significant draft capital for New England to trade out of its spot. With no deal in place right now, the Patriots are expected to stick and pick at No. 3."
Russini offered additional context on quarterback rumors, noting if the Patriots do trade back, it'll be to land a top quarterback, which again suggests McCarthy could be an option. She also wrote that the determinant factor in whether or not the Patriots trade back is seeing who the Washington Commanders pick at No. 2.
If the Patriots move back in tonight's draft, fans can expect McCarthy's name to be called for New England's selection. If they don't, it could be Daniels or Maye at No. 3. Or, perhaps, New England could catch lightning in a bottle again by taking a chance on an underutilized quarterback from Michigan who knows how to win football games.
With the Broncos, Vikings, and Raiders clambering up the draft board to land a quarterback, it would be wise for the Patriots to stay at No. 3 and select the quarterback they believe in.