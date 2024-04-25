How much does it cost to go to the NFL Draft? Ticket prices and details
The NFL Draft is one of the most thrilling experiences for football fans every year. Even just watching on TV at home, it's hard not to let your fandom loose as you see the next player who will be joining your favorite team. For the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL Draft, that of course will be Caleb Williams coming in as the quarterback savior.
That pick, however, will almost surely be met with as many boos as the commissioner, Roger Goodell, receives from the crowd at the NFL Draft this year in Detroit. The hometown Lions are division rivals with the Bears, even if there are also sure to be plenty of Chicago fans in attendance who made the trip to the Motor City.
But listening to the boos and seeing the multitudes of fans, that has led many football fans to wonder how much it actually costs to go to the NFL Draft. We have all of the info on ticket prices and everything else you need to know on the matter!
NFL Draft ticket prices: How much does it cost attend?
Tickets to the NFL Draft are completely free. That's right, attending the NFL Draft every April for any of the three days that comprise the event is $FREE.99 and won't cost you anything other than being in the host city to attend. It's a phenomenally smart move by the league to do so as well. Even if not charging to attend the draft does mean some revenue losses hypothetically, they help create new fans, increase the intensity of fans, and obviously make money through various vendors and VIP-type experiences at the draft.
How to attend the NFL Draft?
Fans who want to attend the NFL Draft only need to do things. First, download the NFL OnePass app and register to attend or do so on NFL.com/DraftAccess to do the same. Second, simply be in Detroit (or whatever the host city is in a given year) and you're all set. It's truly a painless and easy process to attend the draft, at least outside of battling the massive crowds that go to the event every year.
How many people attend the NFL Draft?
The Associated Press estimated that some 300,000-400,000 people would be in attendance for the 2024 NFL Draft being hosted in downtown Detroit. That figure is in line with the reported 312,000 people who attended the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City, MO. Those totals are, of course, the total over three days. There are expected to be about 150,000-175,000 fans in attendance for the first round on Thursday night with the rest of the fans metriculating in over Friday and Saturday for Rounds 2-7.