Cam Heyward uses Steelers emergency landing to troll refs for Minkah Fitzpatrick call
In the midst of tropical storm season, the Pittsburgh Steelers team airplane had to make an emergency landing after Sunday Night Football. Cam Heyward saw an opportunity.
By Mark Powell
Just hours after the Steelers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in Sin City to move to 2-1 on the season, a victorious mood turned borderline scary as the team plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Kansas City, rather than heading back to Pittsburgh as scheduled.
Cameron Heyward, who is expected to miss the first half of the season after suffering a groin injury in Week 1, had all sorts of jokes regarding Minkah Fitzpatrick's roughing the passer call which very nearly let the Raiders back into the game.
Heyward followed this up by calling out for help to Travis Kelce of the Chiefs, as well as his new situationship (or hanging out partner) Taylor Swift.
Might be a little too late for that, Cam.
Minkah was on the receiving end of the Heyward blow, though his comment was aimed directly at the officiating crew. Fitzpatrick was called for a questionable roughing the passer penalty in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh's eventual win over the Raiders. Thankfully, such a dramatic decision didn't impact the final result of the game, but it nearly tarnished an incredible defensive performance from this Steelers team, and in particular Fitzpatrick.
After the game, Fitzpatrick was asked about the call, only to stand by his hit and say he did nothing wrong. The officials evidently thought Jimmy Garoppolo ducked into the hit, which caused the helmet-to-helmet contact.
Steelers team plane lands safely in Kansas City
A replacement plane is expected to land in Kansas City at 9 a.m. CT to take the Steelers back to Pittsburgh. It's been a long night for this Steelers team, and they will need plenty of rest as they gather themselves for next week's matchup against the Houston Texans, which just won an entertaining game of their own vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.