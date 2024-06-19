Cameron Brink injury update points in hopeful direction
Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Sparks were in Connecticut to take on the Sun. During the game, however, the Sparks held their breath as rookie phenom Cameron Brink fell to the ground with an apparent knee injury. Brink was in visible pain after an awkward fall, was carried off the court, and couldn't see the floor again.
Brink appeared to slip while driving to the basket at Mohegan Sun Arena in the first quarter. While she got up slowly, she hobbled to the sideline and then had to be carried to the locker room by staff members. She only played under four minutes.
The Sparks lost 79-70 and dropped to 4-11 on the season and pace for their worst winning percentage in franchise history. During the post-game press conference, Sparks head coach, Curt Miller had no update on Brink, only saying that she would be reevaluated on Wednesday.
But there may be possible good news coming as Brink walked out of the arena with no assistance or bad signs.
Brink has started every game this season for Los Angeles, averaging 8.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. Her blocks average is tied for second most in the WNBA with A'ja Wilson, the two-time WNBA MVP.
The two-time Naismith Defensive Player of the Year during her time at Stanford was also named to the U.S. women's 3x3 team for the Paris Olympics.
Cameron Brink injury update holds some optimism for Sparks rookie
Miller did inform the media that, except in 2019, he has lost a starter to injury every season he has been a WNBA head coach.
"[Injuries] are part of the WNBA, unfortunately," Miller said. "You just have to have the mentality of next person up and rally around it. Does an injury open a door for someone else to really start to blossom and gain confidence? You look at my time in Connecticut ... someone went down, someone else stepped up.
While we hope that the streak does not continue this year and we can see the Sparks compete with a healthy Brink and continue to see her thrive in Los Angeles.