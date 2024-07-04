Cameron Heyward's contract demands put Steelers at risk of losing a legend
By Mark Powell
It's no secret in the Steelers organization that Cameron Heyward wants a contract extension. The Steelers legend has said he wants to retire in black and gold, and doesn't want to play for another team. That sort of loyalty has to be bought, it turns out, despite Heyward's age and injury concerns.
When he's healthy, Heyward remains one of the best players at his position in the AFC. The issue, of course, is that he's 35 years old and played in just 11 games last season. The traditional wear and tear for interior players his age is finally starting to show.
If it were up to the Steelers front office, Omar Khan would extend Heyward's contract at the end of this coming season. Heyward doesn't want to wait that long, which foreshadows a training camp staring contest both sides would prefer to avoid.
A Cameron Heyward extension might not be in Steelers best interest
Heyward believes he has three years left in him. It's unclear if Pittsburgh agrees with that assessment. Mark Kaboly of The Athletic detailed the pending drama in a recent piece:
"The Steelers would love to keep Heyward, but being 35 and coming off an injury-plagued year, they would much rather address it in the offseason. Heyward wants more security — he has said he wants to play for three more years, thus the impasse," Kaboly wrote. “Heyward didn’t show up for a portion of the offseason workouts but did return for the final week of OTAs and minicamp. He’s not optimistic, at this point, that a deal will get done, but he’s been in a similar position before eventually signing before the season."
The key difference between the 2024 season and 'last time' is that Heyward is older and, as Kaboly wrote, injury prone. Heyward's conflict isn't a new one for the Steelers organization or the NFL as a whole. Eventually, the sides will reach a breaking point, and if the Pittsburgh legend hits free agency next offseason he could leave.
“I’m looking to be here,” the Steelers defensive tackle told reporters after OTAs.“I want to be valued at my position. … I think when I’m at the top of my game, I’m still a top-5 player at my position.”
If the Steelers do sign Heyward, a three-year extension seems unlikely. Heyward would be 38 years old making far more money than those in his position at that age typically make. Pittsburgh already spends a lot of money on their defense, and need to invest at the quarterback position eventually.
Khan is between a rock and a hard place. Letting Heyward walk would be painful, but perhaps a necessary evil to keep building this team the way he sees fit.