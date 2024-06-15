Steelers fan-favorite opens door for 2024 season to be last in Pittsburgh
It’s the reality of the game, free agency and the salary cap era. Six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is looking for a contract extension. He’s in the final year of a deal he signed in 2021, a four-year, $65 million contract (via Spotrac). The cap hit in 2024 amounts to roughly $22.4 million. Both the player and team would likely benefit from a restructuring of that deal.
It has been a very busy offseason for general manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin. Having everyone on the same page would be a plus for a team that hasn’t won in the postseason since 2016.
Cameron Heyward is mulling his future with the Steelers
Via Mark Kaboly of The Athletic, the 13-year pro was around for the final week of the team’s OTAs and voluntary practices. It wasn’t lost on teammate Keeanu Benton.
“That’s captain activity right there. This is what he lives for. He lives to play ball, and this is his team," said Benton. "He is the captain of this team. Showing his face and him coming in and working is more credibility than him just saying, ‘I’m Cam Heyward.’ The rookies see what he does and how he works.”
Heyward comes off a season in which he played in only 11 games, his fewest since 2016. He finished with just 33 tackles and a pair of sacks, and it ended a run of being named to the Pro Bowl six consecutive times.
Kaboly explained that the 35-year performer will worry about next year in 2025, and he’s “not counting out signing with the Steelers before this season or even before free agency next year. But for the first time, he’s contemplating what it might be like to wear colors other than Black and Gold.”
“I have talked to my wife (Allie), and we know the reality, and we have had those talks, and she said it could be fun to play somewhere else,” said Heyward. “If that is what is needed to be done, then so be it. But I am still enjoying the ride here this year.”
It would be hard to envision Heyward not being on the Steelers. But as of this writing, Heyward is under contract for the 2024 season before officially becoming a free agent. We'll see if the stud defensive lineman and Khan can strike a deal in the near future to avoid any drama next offseason.