Cam Heyward downplays holdout with Steelers as nothing to worry about
By Lior Lampert
After ratcheting up the pressure on the Pittsburgh Steelers amid contract negotiations by skipping voluntary workouts thus far, six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Cameron Heyward downplayed the holdout and suggested it's merely the cost of doing business in the NFL.
Heyward spoke about the situation during his Not Just Football podcast episode released on Thursday, revealing that he intends to continue his absence from the team when the Steelers begin organized team activities (OTAs) next week, barring an extension getting done by then. However, he made his intentions clear, highlighting that he desires to get a deal done sooner rather than later and remain in Pittsburgh for the foreseeable future.
"I have always attended these, but at this time, it's just contract negotiations," Heyward said. "I want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler, but we'll see what happens. You got to do what's right for you."
Cam Heyward downplays holdout with Steelers as nothing to worry about
"First of all, it's voluntary. Let's get that straight," Heyward said regarding his lack of presence at OTAs starting next Tuesday. "I'm working out and doing everything [but going to OTAs].
Heyward will make $16 million in 2024 as part of the four-year, $65 million contract he signed in 2022 but is likely seeking a raise in salary in addition to long-term security in negotiations, especially considering how the positional market value has skyrocketed since. He has roughly another month (when mandatory minicamp rolls around starting on July 11) until the Steelers can choose to fine him for not showing up.
Regarded equally for his traits and habits off the field than on, evidenced by his winning the 2023 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, Heyward has been an integral part of the Steelers locker room for 13 seasons -- serving as a team captain seven times. Moreover, he pairs his excellent personality and leadership traits with being one of the best interior defensive linemen in football, earning three All-Pro nods throughout his outstanding career.
Time will tell if Pittsburgh does right by Heyward. But it would be shocking to see him play for any team other than the Steelers as he enters his age-36 campaign.