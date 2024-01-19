Cardinals bring back fan-favorite that doesn't actually solve any roster problems
The St. Louis Cardinals have brought back a familiar face. The club announced on Friday that they had signed Matt Carpenter to a one-year contract.
By Curt Bishop
On Friday, the St. Louis Cardinals made a move to add some depth to their bench, bringing back a familiar face.
The club announced that they have signed utility infielder and slugger Matt Carpenter to a one-year deal for the 2024 season. The Cardinals announced the move on Twitter, welcoming back their former All-Star.
The Cardinals traded reliever James Naile on Friday morning, opening up a spot on the 40-man roster. The team has quickly filled that hole by bringing back Carpenter.
According to Ken Rosenthal, the deal is worth $740,000.
Carpenter made his Major League debut with the Cardinals in June of 2011 and found an everyday role on the roster the following year. He was an All-Star three times during his first stint in St. Louis, even helping guide them to the World Series in 2013.
The 38-year-old made brief stops with the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres before returning to St. Louis.
Cardinals get veteran's voice but not much else in re-signing Matt Carpenter
This move is certainly a puzzling one, as Carpenter is 38 and well past his prime. He hit just .176 with five home runs and 31 RBI after a solid bounce-back campaign in 2022 with the Yankees.
The Cardinals are obviously hoping he recaptures his 2022 magic again. But with a logjam on the position player side, the move to sign Carpenter really doesn't make much sense in terms of what he could add to the club.
At the very least, he'll be a veteran voice that young players can lean on and a clubhouse leader that will hold everybody accountable, so it's not necessarily a bad move. But the Cardinals already have Tommy Edman, Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, and Masyn Winn as infield options.
It's possible that the Cardinals may have another move coming, potentially a trade to alleviate the logjam. But their most urgent need is pitching. To be a World Series contender, they need another bullpen piece and another top starter.