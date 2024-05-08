Cardinals catch stray from Charles Barkley during TNT NBA playoff preview segment
By Curt Bishop
Things keep going from bad to worse for the St. Louis Cardinals, a once proud organization that has allowed the product on the field to significantly deteriorate.
On Tuesday, they fell 7-5 to the New York Mets and dropped to a season high six games below the .500 mark, adding insult to injury after Willson Contreras left the game with a fractured left arm.
The fact that the Cardinals have experienced a massive fall from grace over the past few years is now well known throughout the sports world, even beyond baseball, and that even rang true during an NBA Playoff preview segment.
NBA legend Charles Barkley spilled a drink and caught some flack on Twitter from a Cardinals fan after spilling a drink on the air. But Chuck wasn't about to let the fan have the last laugh.
"The St. Louis Cardinals stink," said Barkley.
Charles Barkley roasts the St. Louis Cardinals after spilling drink
Sadly for Cardinals fans, what Barkley said is spot on.
For years, they've been a proud organization with a team that has always been in the mix for the postseason. Over the last two years, however, things have changed. No longer are the Cardinals considered a gold standard, but rather a laughingstock.
Even those outside of the baseball world are aware of how far the Cardinals have fallen. The organization has lost its way and is paying the price for falling behind the times.
Just two years ago, they ran away with an NL Central title, winning 93 games and securing the third seed in the postseason before watching everything go up in flames in their Wild Card Series loss to the Philadelphia Phillies.
But when somebody like Barkley, an expert on a different sport outside of baseball is roasting your team, there are major problems that need to be addressed.
John Mozeliak and the front office deserve credit for fixing the pitching staff by adding Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson, and Lance Lynn to the rotation and Keynan Middleton, Ryan Fernandez, and Andrew Kittredge to the bullpen. The pitching isn't what's killing the Cardinals right now.
Instead, it's the offense that is failing them. They enter their series finale with the Mets with just 126 runs scored. That's second to last in the National League. They also are second to last in the National League with a poor .218 team batting average.
Needless to say, a lot is going wrong for the Cardinals yet again. If things don't change quickly, then they'll be on track to record their second consecutive losing season. The last time the Cardinals finished under .500 in back-to-back seasons was in 1994-95.
There are issues that need to be addressed that haven't yet, and it stands to reason why the team is struggling so badly. Perhaps a change in the hitting coach position is in order. Turner Ward's approach clearly isn't benefitting them. With all of the talent on the position player side, one would expect the Cardinals to be in a much better place offensively.
But they continue to preach patience, and even Barkley seems to understand what the front office and coaching staff have failed to do at this point. The team is once again in freefall mode and showing little to no signs of turning things around and getting back on track.
Fortunately, they are only 6.5 games back of first place in the NL Central and 3.5 back of the final Wild Card spot. However, those numbers could grow if they aren't careful and don't find a way to get back on track soon, in which case the fans will only grow more restless.