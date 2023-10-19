Cardinals fans aren't happy about Nolan Arenado's Gold Glove snub
St. Louis Cardinals fans are furious about Nolan Arenado's Gold Glove omission.
By Curt Bishop
For the first time since 2012, the list of Gold Glove winners in the National League will not include Nolan Arenado.
The veteran third baseman of the St. Louis Cardinals has 10 Gold Gloves to his name. He made his Major League debut in 2013 with the Colorado Rockies and won his first Gold Glove as a rookie. He had tied Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki's streak of 10 consecutive years with a Gold Glove to begin his career.
However, that streak has finally come to an end, and this year, Arenado will not receive a Gold Glove.
There are three finalists in the National League for the Gold Glove Award at the third base position. Atlanta Braves slugger Austin Riley, Pittsburgh Pirates star Ke'Bryan Hayes, and Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon, the latter of whom replaced Arenado at third base after Colorado traded him to St. Louis.
Was Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado snubbed of Gold Glove?
This news is obviously very disappointing for Cardinals fans, who have grown accustomed to seeing Arenado make highlight-reel plays at third base. Arenado's streak was certainly an impressive one, and for the past several years, he has been arguably the best third baseman in all of baseball.
However, Arenado will not receive the honor this year, though Arenado's Cardinals teammate Tommy Edman is a finalist for the Gold Glove for utility players in the National League.
Arenado was an MVP candidate in 2022, hitting 30 homers and driving in 103 runs while hitting for a .293 average. This year, the veteran third baseman took a step back, still hitting 26 homers and driving in 93. But his average dipped to .266.
In addition to his 10 Gold Gloves, Arenado has won the Platinum Glove six times in his already legendary career. That award is given to the top Gold Glove winner in each league.