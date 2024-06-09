Cardinals in-flux trade deadline plans could change drastically with latest news
The St. Louis Cardinals have found themselves in one of the more difficult positions ahead of the 2024 trade deadline. They are left in the middle of what it takes to enter a rebuild and what it takes to compete for a playoff spot.
Baseball Reference gives them less than a 5% chance to make the postseason, as of today. But the beauty in baseball is no team is ever out of a World Series race until they are legitimately eliminated from contention. With nearly 100 games left to play, the Cardinals are far from eliminated.
And they just got some good news. One of their best players, Willson Contreras, is set to resume baseball activity following his forearm surgery.
Cardinals could change deadline plans after encouraging Willson Contreras update
His latest CT scan revealed good news and he's officially resumed full baseball activities, per Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, including hitting on Sunday. The return is on track to be well ahead of the initial 10-week return that the Cardinals backstop was given at the time of injury. In fact, Contreras said he should return in late June, noting, "it won't be July".
Willson Contreras was slashing .280/.398/.551 with six bombs and 11 doubles in 31 games before the injury. He was a lone bright spot in the Cardinals lineup and his return could quite literally turn St. Louis' season around.
With the return of Contreras, the Cardinals very well could get the kickstart toward winning that they desperately need. They would receive one of the best offensive catchers in the National League back in their lineup, giving them just enough hope to avoid entering a rebuild.
If they opt to not rebuild, they would instead hit the trade market aggressively, but as buyers instead of sellers. This means holding onto players like Ryan Helsley, Kyle Gibson, Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew Kittredge. Then, St. Louis could pursue trades for starting pitchers, a few outfielders and some help in the bullpen.
With the right, aggressive moves, St. Louis could find their season turning around, defying the odds of this 3.5% chance to make the postseason that Baseball Reference has placed on them.
But it all starts with Willson Contreras returning healthy and to his former self. This level of Contreras could be exactly what St. Louis needs to turn their season around.