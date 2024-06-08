MLB Rumors: Cubs surprise trade targets, Luis Robert Jr. sleeper, Cardinals limbo
- Cardinals are currently stuck in limbo with trade deadline plans
- One current playoff team could be a sleeper for a Luis Robert Jr. trade
- Cubs could have some sneaky trade targets up their sleeves
Once the calendar turns to June, you can always count on the MLB Trade Rumors and other rumors regarding roster movement to really start to heat up. With roughly 100 games left for every team in the 2024 season, it's been no different to this point. We're getting a better idea of who the buyers and sellers will be and, more importantly, which big names could be on the move.
So what's the latest buzz? Let's check out some of the latest major MLB Rumors circulating and unpack what they could mean.
MLB Rumors: Cardinals trade deadline plans remain uncertain
Through the first month and half of the season, it was almost a formality that the St. Louis Cardinals would be sellers at the trade deadline for the second straight year. The club looked hapless, particularly offensively, and it looked as if the 71-91 finish from the 2023 campaign might've been a sign of systematic issues, not an outlier.
Since that time, however, things have trended up for the Cardinals. While they remain tied with the Reds and Cubs at 6.5 games back of the Brewers in the NL Central in a logjam wherein the Pirates are just 0.5 games behind them, that also leaves St. Louis currently tied for an NL Wild Card spot with their divisional foes.
In regards to their trade deadline plans, this leaves the Cardinals in limbo quite a bit. ESPN insider Jeff Passan ($) noted as much in his early deadline preview wherein he noted that the Cardinals have assets like Paul Goldschmidt, Ryan Helsley, JoJo Romero and even Sonny Gray but that their outlook is anything but determined right now:
"If you squint, maybe you can see a pathway to the postseason for a St. Louis team that has clawed its way to the verge of .500. If the Cardinals remain in the race, chances are they won't unload players for a second consecutive season."
Passan did go on to note that St. Louis is experiencing a big dip in attendance, which could lead to cutting payroll. But as of now, it seems as if how the Cardinals perform through the rest of June while sitting a 30-32 as of this writing may ultimately determine what John Mozeliak and the club aim to do at the trade deadline, specifically whether they're buying or selling.
MLB Rumors: Guardians named as top fit for Luis Robert Jr. trade
The expected Chicago White Sox fire sale is already starting. And perhaps the biggest chip they have to deal is star outfielder Luis Robert Jr., who the club is reportedly already "actively" shopping with just under two months until the trade deadline. He could command the largest and most substantial return package for the rebuilding White Sox and, more importantly, there is no shortage of teams who could use his high-octane bat in the lineup.
Pairing Robert with Bryce Harper and a dangerous Philadelphia Phillies lineup has been the most obvious trade match, while you have to imagine contenders like the Dodgers will explore the possibility as well. But there might be a sleeping contender who could throw their hat in the ring for Robert: the Cleveland Guardians.
Cleveland has been one of the biggest surprises of the season, entering the weekend at 40-22 with a three-game lead in the AL Central. But as Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report noted while naming the Guardians the third-best landing spot for Robert, it's an offense that could use reinforcements in a big way.
"Doubt creeps in when you notice Cleveland barely has a better OPS than Arizona. And then still more doubt when you see its average with runners in scoring position (.294) is absurdly higher than the general average (.238).
"Like with the Royals, center field is a candidate for a better hitter if the Guardians seek to lengthen their lineup. It has only a .212 average and .298 OBP."
Rymer suggested a trade package centered on No. 2 Guardians prospect Kyle Manzardo (No. 60 overall according to MLB Pipeline) along with the No. 3 and 4 prospects in the organization, Jaison Chourio and Juan Brito. Cleveland would undoubtedly have to pay that handsome of a price but, for a team that's more in contention than many expected, it could be the aggressive move the Guards need to make noise in the postseason.
MLB Rumors: Cubs could target catchers at trade deadline
Despite being in a similar position to the rival Cardinals, the belief has remained that the Chicago Cubs will most likely be buyers at the trade deadline. And for quite some time, that belief has translated to the expectation that Jed Hoyer's club would be going after relief help and perhaps after a first base upgrade, be that Pete Alonso or otherwise.
However, there might be another need that the Cubs could be looking after, something that Craig Counsell may have outed the team being interested in. As relayed by Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic ($), the catcher position has been a concern for this club offensively.
"Frankly, our catchers’ offense has been a struggle," Counsell said. "We’re going to need to have better offense from our catchers to have a good offense. To have spots in your lineup that aren’t producing stops rallies."
His assessment is absolutely correct. Young Miguel Amaya has taken over as the primary catcher, but has just a .537 OPS in 44 games. Backup veteran Yan Gomes has struggled even more mightily with a .411 OPS in 29 games. That's not going to get it done and the absence of the once-dominant turncoat Willson Contreras is being felt.
Having said that, the Cubs would have catching options who would be upgrades offensively available at the trade deadline. Colorado Rockies backstop and reigning All-Star Game MVP Elias Diaz is in the final year of his contract and could be on the move from the cellar-dwelling Rocks while slashing .301/.351/.440 on the year. The same is true of Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen, currently slashing .264/.346/.479 this season.
How the Cubs prioritize their trade deadline targets remains to be seen. However, these latest comments make it seem more likely that a catcher upgrade could be a bigger focus than previously expected.