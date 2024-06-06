A Cubs-Diamondbacks trade to avoid Pete Alonso altogether
The Chicago Cubs have been heavily rumored to be a potential landing place for New York Mets slugging first baseman, Pete Alonso. But the market for Alonso will be very hot, so hot that the Cubs could find an issue in acquiring him.
If they can't land him, they still need to land a slugging first baseman to help set the tone and fill that middle-of-the-lineup void that they have. Enter Christian Walker, the Diamondbacks slugger who could see himself landing on the trade market as well.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller released his MLB trade deadline Big Board and the Diamondbacks first baseman came in at 14th on his list of players. The Cubs could look to land him, for much cheaper than Alonso, if Alonso isn't a viable option for them.
A Cubs-Diamondbacks trade to get the power hitting first baseman Chicago needs
Christian Walker is a "best of both worlds" first baseman. He provides the ability to hit for power, having slugged 36 homers in 2022 and 33 homers last season. Along with those bombs, he added a Gold Glove at first base in each of those seasons. He may not be the 50-homer threat that Alonso is, but he's still a tremendous talent that Chicago should pay top dollar for.
Walker, on the last year of an expiring deal, is still talented enough to net one of the Cubs' best prospects, James Triantos, alongside their 20th-ranked prospect Brandon Birdsell.
Triantos is a plus hitter who has excelled in every level of the minor leagues, currently slashing .282/.313/.425 in Double-A. He needs to continue to improve his discipline and approach, having only walked nine times in 181 at-bats. The second baseman has incredible bat to ball skills that would be heavily valued by Arizona.
Birdsell, also in Double-A, is off to a good start to 2024. He holds a 4.03 ERA in nine starts, having walked just 13 hitters in 44.2 innings. Birdsell makes his living by commanding his mid-90s fastball and showing two different breaking ball offerings. He'll need to develop his changeup as he continues up the ladder of the minors.
The Cubs will be making a splash this season. It's still to be seen whether it is for their dream target, Pete Alonso, or another option. At the end of the day, they're going to want Alonso. If they can't land him or don't want to pay the steep price it'll take to acquire him, Christian Walker is the next best option. He's no slouch.