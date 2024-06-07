MLB insider says White Sox are 'actively' seeking trade packages for Luis Robert Jr.
By Lior Lampert
The Chicago White Sox are down horrendously at this juncture in the 2024 MLB campaign. Even former manager Ozzie Guillen is devastated about how poorly things have gone for the club.
Sitting at 15-48 and in last place in the American League Central, Chicago boasts the lowest winning percentage in baseball (by a wide margin). Things have spiraled out of control, and the White Sox have reached a point of no return. So now what?
Naturally, the White Sox will presumably be sellers ahead of the trade deadline on July 30. But who are they willing to part ways with? Will there be a full-blow fire sale in Chicago? Recent reporting from Jon Heyman of the New York Posts suggests no one is safe.
On Thursday, Heyman examined the chances of 10 star players rumored to be on the market, naming White Sox slugger Luis Robert. The renowned insider made it abundantly clear that Chicago is open for business and willing to making a deal involving their 26-year-old All-Star.
MLB insider says White Sox are 'actively' seeking trade packages for Luis Robert Jr.
"The White Sox are actively seeking packages for Robert," Heyman said. It can't get much clearer than that. "
Heyman then highlighted what makes Robert such a desirable asset for contending squads. He points out that the centerfielder has $20 million club options for the final two years of his current deal. Based on what other players around the league of this caliber are getting paid, that is a team-friendly rate. "... he combines control and talent like no one else out there."
You may be asking yourself: "What's the catch here?"
Unfortunately, Robert comes with an extensive injury history. Excluding his rookie year (which got shortened to 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic), he has exceeded 100 contests only once in four seasons. 2024 has been no different, with him only being limited to 10 outings thus far. But he is one of the more electrifying talents the sport has to offer when healthy and is entering the prime of his career. So, you can argue the reward outweighs the risk, especially when factoring in the finances.
Moreover, Heyman mentions how "many [teams] need outfielders," including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies and Kansas City Royals. Could we see one of them capitalize on the White Sox's misfortunes?
Robert is batting .200/.220/.475 with three home runs, 5 RBIs and a stolen base across 41 plate appearances this season.