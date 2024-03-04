Cardinals legend could put his hat in race to replace Oli Marmol, and it's not Yadi
While much of the talk around St. Louis has been about Yadier Molina potentially replacing Oli Marmol, there is another Cardinals legend who could enter the race. Look no further than Albert Pujols.
By Curt Bishop
The St. Louis Cardinals may need to start thinking about searching for a new manager if 2024 goes south on them. Oli Marmol is in the final year of his contract as manager of the Cardinals, and one would imagine that he's on a short leash.
The talk around St. Louis has been that if Marmol ultimately is let go, Yadier Molina will replace him. Molina recently stepped into an advisory role with the team's front office. However, Molina won't be their only option, as another Cardinals legend may throw his hat in the race.
According to Sam Blum of The Athletic ($), Albert Pujols has plans to manage at some point in the future.
Albert Pujols wants to manage, could be a candidate for Cardinals
Pujols is currently fulfilling his 10-year personal services agreement with the Los Angeles Angels and is with the team at their spring training facility as a guest instructor.
He also recently took a job as manager of the Los Leones del Escogido, a Dominican team that Pujols grew up a fan of.
But Pujols could eventually find himself in the mix for a Major League managerial position. His personal services contract can be terminated at any time.
If Pujols were to become a manager in St. Louis, he would instantly be respected by the players on the roster, many of which he played with during his final season in St. Louis in 2022.
Fans in St. Louis would likely be interested as well. Pujols was a fan favorite during his 12 years with the Cardinals. He won three MVP Awards and two World Series titles. He also won a Comeback Player of the Year Award and was an 11-time All-Star in St. Louis.
We'll see what ultimately comes of this and if Pujols will eventually take a managing job.