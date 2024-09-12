Cardinals offseason trade idea would prove John Mozeliak's lack of ingenuity once and for all
It's no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals need starting pitching. That has been the case for years now. John Mozeliak addressed the need to an extent, inking Sonny Gray, Kyle Gibson, and Lance Lynn to free agent contract, but it's abundantly clear that he did not do enough in that regard.
The Cardinals aren't likely to miss the playoff for a second straight year only because of their rotation, but the fact that their 4.50 ERA is good for 23rd in the majors shows that Mozeliak did not improve the staff enough.
Before resorting to the free agency market, Mozeliak was linked to the trade market, particularly with one specific team; the Seattle Mariners. That fit made sense at the time, given Seattle's need for offense and St. Louis' need for pitching. Nothing transpired on the trade front last offseason.
Instead of looking elsewhere, it appears as if the Cardinals are right back where they were last offseason in terms of a potential trade partner, as Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (subscription required) proposed the idea of the team trading for Logan Gilbert, a pitcher they had shown interest in previously.
John Mozeliak has to be more creative with plans to upgrade rotation
The Mariners remain a logical fit trade-wise, but how likely is it that the Cardinals actually get a starter like Logan Gilbert? In order to get Seattle to consider parting with him, the Redbirds would likely have to give up Jordan Walker plus several others. Gilbert is not only one of the best pitchers in the American League, but he's just 27 years old and is under club control through the 2027 campaign.
The Mariners might be willing to trade Gilbert to get much-needed offensive upgrades, but why would they settle for less than they have to when they have the right-hander for at least another three seasons? Nothing based on how he has operated in recent years suggests Mozeliak would be comfortable with parting with even close to what it would take to land a pitcher like Gilbert or really anyone in Seattle's rotation.
The Cardinals can clear a ton of money this offseason with guys like Gibson, Lynn, Paul Goldschmidt poised to hit free agency, why can't they go after a legitimate upgrade in free agency? If Mozeliak is stuck on the idea of trading, does he know that 28 other teams exist? The Mariners are a logical trade partner, but they aren't the only other team he can trade with.
What Mozeliak can't do is what he did this past offseason - sign aging pitchers coming off down years like Gibson and Lynn. Both of them have exceeded expectations, which is great, but the Cardinals clearly need more. A Gilbert trade with the Mariners would be great, but he can't be the only possible plan before resorting to underwhelming free agency additions. Mozeliak has to show more creativity this offseason to turn this ship around.