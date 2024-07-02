A Cardinals-Rays trade no one is talking about to make John Mozeliak happy
By Curt Bishop
With the trade deadline four weeks away, the St. Louis Cardinals are at a critical juncture. Following their 15-24 start, they have transformed themselves from obvious sellers to buyers, but they have multiple areas of the roster that they still need to address.
Pitching is an obvious area where they could improve, but some seem to be forgetting that offense is their biggest weakness this year, as they're near the bottom of the league in runs scored.
They could use a boost on the offensive side with players like Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado not pulling their weight, and there might be a match made in heaven with the Tampa Bay Rays.
A potential Cardinals-Rays trade no one is talking about
Brandon Lowe can play first base and the outfield and can even be used at third base if Goldschmidt and Arenado continue to struggle. The one issue is that the Cardinals have a ton of left-handed bats and Lowe would just be another one of those.
But he could still boost the offense, and it's worth checking in with the Rays about his availability at the deadline. The 29-yeaer-old is struggling with a .218 average, six home runs, and 23 RBI, but he does have a .756 OPS.
As for the Rays, they could get another pitching option with Sem Robberse. The Cardinals added him in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays at the deadline last year, the same deal that sent Jordan Hicks to Toronto.
The 22-year-old is the No. 13 prospect in the Cardinals' system. At Triple-A Memphis, he has struggled, posting a 4.65 ERA in 13 appearances, 11 of which were starts. So far, Robberse's fastball has averaged around 91-93 mph, and his breaking ball sits at around 82-86 mph with remenedous sweep. He even has an upper-80s changeup.
We'll see if the two sides consider this deal. But if the Cardinals want to buy low at the deadline, Lowe would be a target for them.