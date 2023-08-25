Cardinals rumors: 3 realistic free agent pitchers with St. Louis ties to sign this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have a wish list to acquire four of the best pitchers in baseball, but when they come back down to earth, these targets will be waiting.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Jordan Montgomery is in the Cards
While Jack Flaherty may have rubbed some fans the wrong way during his St. Louis tenure, Jordan Montgomery was arguably the best pitcher on the team this season. Montgomery was not acquired to be a short-term asset, as the Cards dealt away outfielder Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees in exchange for his services.
Montgomery was dealt to the Texas Rangers at the deadline, as he's in the final year of his current contract. However, a return is not out of the question. Much like Flaherty, Montgomery liked his time in the Lou. FanSided MLB Insider Robert Murray wouldn't be surprised if the two sides reunited after this season.
"Jordan Montgomery will be expensive, especially as he continues to pitch like a frontline starter for the Texas Rangers. But the Cardinals know Montgomery, have actively pursued left-handed pitching in recent seasons, and ultimately acquired the left-hander from the New York Yankees for outfielder Harrison Bader at the 2022 trade deadline. Clearly the Cardinals like Montgomery. He was their best pitcher when he was in St. Louis. Yes, they traded him at this past deadline, but there is history of team’s trading players and re-signing them (see: the Yankees trading Aroldis Chapman at the trade deadline and then re-signing him that same winter)."
As long as Montgomery isn't the best pitcher the Cardinals acquire this offseason, he'd be an excellent top-of-the-rotation signing. Thus far with Texas he has pitched quite well, proving he has what it takes to thrive in a pennant chase.