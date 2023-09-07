STL Cardinals Rumors: Adam Wainwright shade, reunion in the works, another free-agent target
St. Louis Cardinals Rumors: Adam Wainwright is ready for his final Atlanta start. Why Michael Wacha makes sense as a free-agent target. Japanese starter scouted.
By Mark Powell
St. Louis Cardinals rumors: A potential reunion in the works?
With the St. Louis Cardinals expected to pursue starting pitching this offseason, there are several former Cards on the free-agent market who could be of interest. Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty are the obvious choices, as they were traded at the deadline. Both have expressed interest in a return to St. Louis, and FanSided's Robert Murray thinks Montgomery is someone John Mozeliak will target:
"Jordan Montgomery will be expensive, especially as he continues to pitch like a frontline starter for the Texas Rangers. But the Cardinals know Montgomery, have actively pursued left-handed pitching in recent seasons, and ultimately acquired the left-hander from the New York Yankees for outfielder Harrison Bader at the 2022 trade deadline...Clearly the Cardinals like Montgomery. He was their best pitcher when he was in St. Louis...It would not be a surprise to see the Cardinals pursue Montgomery again this winter, and a reunion makes total sense for both sides," Murray wrote.
But perhaps we're under-selling the Cards slightly. Could they chase someone a little further back in their past? Michael Wacha, who spent the last two seasons with the Boston Red Sox and San Diego Padres reinventing himself as a pitcher, would be an attractive rotation asset if his numbers hold.
In an article for Redbird Rants, Curt Bishop made the argument for bringing back Wacha, despite some ups and downs in the organization:
"His time in St. Louis may have been marred by injuries, but he has proven that when healthy, he can be a dangerous weapon in any starting rotation. He was always more of a ground ball pitcher with the Cardinals, but he's improving in the strikeout category, and that's something the Cardinals need more of. He also doesn't walk a lot of batters...He also wouldn't be terribly expensive, making this a move that John Mozeliak and Bill DeWitt might be comfortable making. Organizational familiarity is also a plus, and he would be reuniting with several former teammates."
Wacha is worth another short-term deal in St. Louis, especially if he has found his stuff.