Cardinals season has a chance to reach next-level embarrassments on Wednesday
By Mark Powell
The St. Louis Cardinals season is nearly at its conclusion, and that's for the best. John Mozeliak and the front office have failed to put a winning product on the field two years in a row, and that'll be reflected in the changes St. Louis makes this winter. For better or worse, heads will role in the Lou.
Much of the Cards failure to contend for a playoff spot the best two years is a result of poor player development. St. Louis has already addressed that concern, as director of player personnel Gary LaRocque will retire following the 2024 season. LaRocque's rocky last few seasons may have played a role in that choice, but the details behind his retirement have unsurprisingly not been made public.
One of LaRocque and the Cards decisions has a chance to bite them in the rear end on Wednesday night, as former draft pick Jake Woodford will get the start against his old team for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Woodford often showed more potential as a relief pitcher, rather than a starter, as he had a 2.23 ERA in 27 appearances back in 2022.
St. Louis Cardinals to face off against former high draft pick Jake Woodford
Since then it's been a roller coaster for the former Cardinal. He was DFA'd back in 2023, struggled with the Chicago White Sox and has since been picked up by the Pirates. That's the short version of his story. So far in Pittsburgh, Woodford has a 6.95 ERA in four starts. It hasn't been pretty.
Woodford was the 39th-overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Cardinals. It'll be his first start against his former team, as he played with the Cardinals until the 2024 season.
Much like St. Louis, the Pirates season has gone downhill since a fast first half. Despite featuring a rotation with Paul Skenes, Jared Jones and Mitch Keller, the Pirates have failed to take advantage. Much of that can be blamed on decisions by executive Ben Cherington, in-game moves by manager Derek Shelton, and a faulty lineup. Woodford's job the rest of the way is simple, and that is to eat innings for a team that already has an eye on this winter.
Notching a win over his former team would be a nice way to earn some brownie points in his new organization, however. Woodford's contract does not extend beyond this season, so he'll be a free agent in a couple of weeks.