With season in the balance, Cardinals should have an eye on pending free-agent starter
By Lior Lampert
With a minimal chance of playing baseball in October, the St. Louis Cardinals ostensibly have one eye on the upcoming free agency market.
Sitting at 69-69, St. Louis is third in the National League Central standings, trailing the Atlanta Braves by 5.5 games for the tertiary and final Wild Card spot. However, the Chicago Cubs and New York Mets sandwich the two clubs. Without a clear path to the postseason, Baseball Reference gives the Cards a 1.2 percent likelihood of reaching the playoffs.
In other words, the Cardinals should begin looking toward 2025. One key area they must address before next season is their starting rotation, which they can do via Mets pitcher Sean Manaea. Based on recent intel from USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale, the veteran southpaw will likely become available this winter.
Per Nightengale, Manaea will exercise the opt-out clause in his current contract for 2025 "barring unforeseen circumstances."
Cardinals should eye pending free-agent starter Sean Manaea with 2024 season in balance
Manaea signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Mets this past January, so he only has one year remaining on his existing pact. Considering the 32-year-old is enjoying a career campaign, he'll look to cash in on his efforts and secure long-term financial assurances. With that in mind, St. Louis would be wise to capitalize on the opportunity.
Across 27 starts, Manaea is 11-5 with a 3.35 ERA, 1.115 WHIP and 154 strikeouts in 150.2 innings of work. He's been a dependable arm all season long for the Mets, something the Cardinals need.
Collectively, St. Louis' starters rank in the bottom 10 of the MLB in losses (46) and ERA (4.53). Their experienced quartet of hurlers, Miles Mikolas, Kyle Gibson, Sonny Gray and Lance Lynn, haven't gotten the job done. Manaea's presence would bolster the group, and he'd likely instantly supplant the bunch atop the rotation.
It remains unclear whether team president of baseball operations John Mozeliak will pull the strings this offseason, though he'll presumably be in the mix. Nevertheless, whoever is calling the shots ought to give Manaea a call if/when he eventually is a free agent.