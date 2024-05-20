Cardinals star agrees with the masses with opinion of new City Connect uniform
One of the biggest complaints about MLB's City Connect uniforms is that they go overboard sometimes. "Less is more" is not a phrase that Nike uses often when designing them.
So, if I told you the St. Louis Cardinals got a City Connect jersey that didn't change that many elements of the classic uniform, you'd think that was a good thing...
It's not. And Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras agrees.
Willson Contreras is not a fan of the Cardinals' City Connect uniforms
"'City Connect' I'm sorry but NOT GOOD!" Contreras posted on Instagram.
The Cardinals' City Connect jerseys suffer from the same problem that all baseball jerseys suffer from: They look cheap and unprofessional when it comes to material, especially with the red of the hat and the red of the jersey looking so very different. The whole thing might have played better if the Fanatics of it all wasn't a factor. But it is, and it's not helping what is a pretty uninspired design.
These are far from the worst City Connect offerings (The Mets take the cake there for badly impersonating the Yankees). And at least they're not as boring as the Dodgers (though it's close). Still, they look like a workout shirt or a rec league knockoff. They're the opposite of bold. This is what playing not to lose looks like, and we all know how that turns out more often than not. What was even the point?
I'll tell you what the point should have been: To produce a jersey that sells. What they've created is a jersey that won't catch the eye of anyone who wasn't already fond of the Cardinals' classic look and will probably just disappoint all of those people anyways.
St. Louis is making a habit of disappointing fans these days, so maybe we should all tip the cap for being so on brand.