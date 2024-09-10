Cardinals get first chance to prove John Mozeliak right about Jordan Montgomery trade
By Mark Powell
The St. Louis Cardinals are letting the kids play, and their middle infield of the future could be forming before their very eyes. On Tuesday morning, St. Louis promoted second baseman Thomas Saggese, their fourth-ranked prospect, per FanSided's Robert Murray. Saggese had been hitting .253 with a .313 OBP and .751 OPS in Triple-A Memphis this season.
As Murray was quick to remind us, Saggese was one of the centerpieces in the 2023 trade which sent Jordan Montgomery to the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers. Montgomery would only spend that one half-season in Arlington before signing with the Arizona Diamondbacks this winter in the Scott Boras free agency hellscape.
Saggese has always been among the most confident players in the Cardinals system. At 22 years old, the time is now to allow him to realize his MLB dream, especially late in a season where the Cards have little hope of making a playoff berth. He should slide in behind Brendan Donovan at second base.
“I’ve always known from an early age, and for whatever reason, I’ve been very confident that at my very best, I know I can make it,” Saggese said of making the big leagues back in March. “I’m not sure why, but that’s kind of the only thing in my life like that. I know I can produce in the big leagues.”
Does this mean the Cardinals won the Jordan Montgomery trade?
It's tough to consider St. Louis winners of the Montgomery trade. The Rangers did win a World Series, after all. Saggese's emergence in the Cardinals infield for 2025 would make a case, however, since Montgomery left Arlington the following winter.
In return for a half-season of Montgomery, the Cards receive Saggese (now their fourth-ranked prospect), as well as right-handed pitcher Tekoah Roby, who is the No. 6 prospect in the St. Louis system. If either of those players amounts to MLB stardom -- or even a regular starter on a winning team -- the Cards made out like bandits.
Montgomery was a free agent the following winter and was sure to receive a lucrative deal, or so St. Louis and most of baseball thought at the time. While Monty eventually had to sign a short-term contract in Arizona thanks to Boras, who he eventually dumped, the Cardinals were never really in the running at that high of AAV.
Saggese gets the first opportunity to prove Mozeliak right, and he could desperately use it right about now.