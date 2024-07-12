Carlos Alcaraz career Grand Slam titles and list of final appearances
By Lior Lampert
On Friday, Spanish tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz defeated Russian star Daniil Medvedev in the 2024 Wimbledon semifinal. And based on how their head-to-head clashes have gone in the past, the outcome was a huge one for the young star.
Alcaraz and Medvedev played on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, England. The venue is the home of the most prestigious and renowned sports outings -- The Championships.
How many career Grand Slam titles has Carlos Alcaraz won?
Three. What makes this even more impressive is that Alcaraz has yet to lose a Grand Slam Final:
Year
Tournament
2022
U.S. Open
2023
Wimbledon
2024
French Open
Alcaraz has climbed the highest mountain top of a Grand Slam thrice despite only turning pro in 2018. He won his maiden championship at the 2022 U.S. Open and is the current titleholder of the 2023 Wimbledon event. His most recent triumph came at the 2024 French Open when he defeated Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros. At this current pace, we could see him catch up to Novak Djokovic for the most majors (24).
What is the farthest Carlos Alcaraz has gone at Wimbledon?
Alcaraz has gradually worked his way up the ladder at Wimbledon since first participating in the competition in 2021:
Year
Wimbledon result
2021
Second Round
2022
Fourth Round
2023
Winner
2024
Final (Still Competing)
After being eliminated by Medvedev in the second round of his inaugural tournament run at SW19, he reached the fourth round in 2022. Then, last year, the Spaniard achieved victor status over Djokovic en route to retaining his World No. 1 rank.
At such a young age, Alcaraz has already proven he can contend for a crown on any surface, thanks to his marked improvement on grass.
As the reigning Wimbledon champion, Alcaraz must get past Medvedev on a quest for his title defense. While the odds are in his favor, we have seen the latter derail the former's path, so we cannot rule out an upset.
The winner of Friday's contest between Alcaraz and Medvedev awaits whoever moves forward in the battle of Italian youngster Lorenzo Mussetti and Djokovic. Considering the historically massive amount of prize money, the stakes have never been higher at the iconic grass tennis showcase.