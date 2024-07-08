Wimbledon payout distribution 2024: Winner's prize money, purse total
By Lior Lampert
Stakes at the All England Lawn Tennis Club are officially at an all-time high. Wimbledon 2024 purse total is at a record-high of £50 million, marking a groundbreaking moment in the renowned annual event's history.
The prize money escalates with each passing round. So, as the pool of contestants gradually shrinks, the pressure and competition continue to rise -- setting up an exciting atmosphere and conclusion to the tournament.
Last year's reigning men's and women's champions from The Championships, Carlos Alcaraz and Markéta Vondroušová, earned an astounding £2.35 million for winning the crown. Alas, the latter got shockingly defeated by Spaniard Jessica Bouzas Maneiro in the first round, ending her title defense.
12 months ago, Vondroušová became the first unseeded lady to win Wimbledon. She is now the first female titleholder to get eliminated in the opening round the following year since 1994. In other words, life can come at you quickly in tennis, and the sporadicity only adds to the intrigue.
Nevertheless, we are gearing toward a spectacular finish to the grass-court Grand Slam at SW19. The amount of loot on the line is jaw-dropping and may incline you to pick up a racket and pursue a career in the sport. But how are the funds dispersed among 128 competitors in each respective bracket? Here's a look at the payout distribution.
Wimbledon men's singles payout distribution 2024: Winner's prize money
Can you believe members of the inaugural 1877 Wimbledon Championship paid to participate? Now, players are essentially making life-changing cash for qualifying. It is a testament to how popular the prestigious tourney is nowadays. Semi-finalists receive £715,000 for their efforts, the runner-up gets £1,400,000, and the winner collects £2,700,000.
Result
Prize
Winner
£2,700,000
Runner-up
£1,400,000
Semi-Finalists
£715,000
Quarter-Finalists
£375,000
Fourth Round
£226,000
Third Round
£143,000
Second Round
£93,000
First Round
£60,000
Wimbledon women's singles payout distribution 2024: Winner's prize money
Result
Prize
Winner
£2,700,000
Runner-up
£1,400,000
Semi-Finalists
£715,000
Quarter-Finalists
£375,000
Fourth Round
£226,000
Third Round
£143,000
Second Round
£93,000
As you can see, the payout for men's and women's singles is the same. Overall, there is an 11.6 percent increase in rewards from the 2023 Championships. The victor of this major Grand Slam will not only etch their name in tennis history but take home a nice chunk of change.