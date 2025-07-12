Wimbledon Women's final results, Anisimova vs. Swiatek: Live updates, scores and highlights

Perhaps not as expected, Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek are at Centre Court of the All England Club on Saturday to compete in the Women's Wimbledon final. The tournament, especially on the women's side of things, has been headlined by upsets galore. That began with Coco Gauff, the No. 2 seed, being ousted at the onset but continued throughout, including No. 1 seed Aryna Sabalenka being defeated in the semis, to give us the No. 8-seeded Swiatek and No. 13-seeded Anisimova in the final.

Swiatek is already a five-time Grand Slam winner with four French Open titles and a U.S. Open victory to her credit, but she's seeking her first win at Wimbledon after having already notched her best career finish in London simply by making the final. Anisimova, meanwhile, will be playing in her first Grand Slam final ever and, obviously, will be searching for her first victory as well. She's also aiming to become the first American women's Wimbledon champion since Serena Williams in 2016.

While the Anisimova-Swiatek matchup is not the one that most tennis fans saw coming for Wimbledon this year, it's sure to deliver a thrilling finish to the tournament. After all, it's been nothing but a rollercoaster of upsets and surprises to this point, so, why would it stop in the final?

We're keeping you live with all of the action from Centre Court with live updates, scores and highlights from the Women's Wimbledon final.

Amanda Anisimova vs. Iga Swiatek live updates and scores from Women's Wimbledon final

Player First Set Second Set Amanda Anisimova (13) 0 0 Iga Swiatek (8) 6 6

First Set

Anisimova opened the match with the serve, but found herself in quick trouble in the first game with Swiatek taking the first three points, up 40-0. While she rallied to try and claw back, Swiatek immediately broke serve in the first game. With Swiatek taking the ball next, her early dominance continued, taking the first three points of her service, then ultimately going up 2-0 in the first set.

It looked as if Anisimova might get back into it after going up early in the third game on her serve, but was then taken to deuce thrice by Swiatek. The No. 8 seed then was able to break serve again for a commanding 3-0 lead. She wouldn't stop there, either, fighting back from an early hole on her serve in the fourth game to push the first-set lead to 4-0. Pressure seemed to be getting to Anisimova even more then, as she was broken for the third time in as many services, this time without scoring a point, to fall behind 5-0.

Not surprisingly given how dominant the first five games were, Swiatek closed it out on her serve to take a commanding lead by taking the first set. She also added a little flair with an unreal point won while playing at the net.

IGA ŚWIĄTEK LADIES AND GENTLEMEN pic.twitter.com/anD36HtC7M — Lisa 🧚🏻‍♀️ (@lisa_talking_) July 12, 2025

Second Set

Anisimova had an opportunity to bounce back, getting the first serve of the second set, but Swiatek stayed on the attack. She took a 30-0 lead and then had a break point soon after. Despite Anisimova having an opportunity to continue her serve, she sent a forehand wide to fall down 1-0 again and lose her serve immediately. Despite some real fight from the American, Swiatek still had too much in the second game, taking another 2-0 lead.

However, that seemed to light a fire Anisimova, who fought off several break points in the third game. But even then, it wasn't enough, having her serve broken again and going down 3-0.

Despite more fight from the No. 13 seed, Swiatek still couldn't be bested on her serve, blanking Anisimova again in going up 4-0. The pure class then continued as Swiatek broke Anisimova's serve for the fifth-straight time to go up 5-0 and set up a clean sweep in the Wimbledon final.

In a heartbreaking scene before the potential final game, Anisimova was on her bench in tears. Swiatek was unfazed, going into the sixth game of the second set and giving herself double match point. While she failed to convert the first, she unleashed an epic backhand to secure the 6-0, 6-0 victory and her first-ever Wimbledon championship.

Last five Women's Wimbledon champions

Year Winner Runner-Up Wimbledon 2024 Barbora Krejcikova Jasmine Paolini Wimbledon 2023 Marketa Vondrousova Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2022 Elena Rybakina Ons Jabeur Wimbledon 2021 Ashleigh Barty Karolina Pliskova Wimbledon 2019 Simona Halep Serena Williams

Obviously, Wimbledon was not held during the 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, one thing that still stands out over the last five tournaments looking at the champions is that the relative chaos that we've seen in 2025 isn't all that abnormal. There have been plenty of upsets and surprises in recent years, as there has also been an ever-persistent battle for the top women's player in the world in the sport of tennis.

Regardless, both Anisimova and Swiatek are aiming to add their names to the legacy-rich list that we've seen among Wimbledon champions.