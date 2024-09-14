Carlos Mendoza updates Francisco Lindor's status after rare injury exit
The New York Mets have just begun the most important stretch of the season with a place in the postseason on the line. It would really help to have Francisco Lindor in the lineup for it.
There's doubt on that front, at least in the short term, because Lindor had to exit Friday's game against the Phillies with back tightness.
Lindor tweaked his back in the sixth inning while running the bases. He had only missed 24 innings all season going into the game. He added a few more to the tally.
The next question is, how many more could follow?
The panic level from Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was minimal at least.
Francisco Lindor injury update: Mets star day-to-day with back tightness
"I think if it was a closer game, he was going to fight that one," Mendoza told reporters, via Anthony DiComo.
Lindor himself wasn't sure if he will be able to play on Saturday. He said hopes this isn't a lingering injury but it will depend on how he feels when he wakes up in the morning.
Back injuries can be tricky. It's impossible to know if the treatment Lindor received on Friday night totally relieved the tightness. A night of sleep could see it completed eased or right back where it started.
If it doesn't clear up by Saturday, the Mets and Lindor will be walking a tight rope with regards to injury management and the Wild Card race.
Lindor is obviously essential to New York's postseason hopes. On Friday, he had two hits with a run and RBI. He's first or second among Mets in home runs, RBI, total bases, OPS and WAR.
The Mets and the Braves both won on Friday night, keeping the gap for the third and final NL Wild Card bid at one game. New York could creep closer to the Padres in the second spot if San Diego loses to the Giants.
Atlanta has three more home games against the Dodgers. New York gets two more in Philadelphia before heading home to face the Nationals.