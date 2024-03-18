Carlos Rodon provides hope for Yankees fans with stellar spring start vs. Phillies
After mixed results early in spring training, New York Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodon had a stellar start in Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Yankees invested in Carlos Rodon on a long-term contract last winter. Thus far, the fans haven't seen the results they were expecting from the two-time All-Star, as his debut was held back until midway through the 2023 season due to forearm and back injuries. Even upon returning, Rodon struggled, ending his season with a 6.85 ERA and a 3-8 win-loss record in 14 starts.
This spring, Rodon had mixed results, carrying a 4.66 ERA, a 1.034 WHIP, and nine strikeouts over 9.2 innings (three starts). With Gerrit Cole out for, at most, the first two months of the season, the pressure is on for the entire starting rotation to do their part when the ace and 2023 AL Cy Young Award winner returns.
On Monday, Rodon started in the Yankees' spring training game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rodon went 5.2 innings and didn't give up a single hit!
Carlos Rodon throws a near-six inning no-hitter vs. Phillies
Yes, it is just spring training, but yes, the full Phillies starting lineup wasn't playing. But, you take the positives when you can get them.
Rodon threw 74 pitches in the start, 50 of which were strikes. Rodon struck out five batters and issued just one walk. As a result of this latest start, Rodon's ERA this spring drops down to 2.93. To make a strong start that much sweeter, Rodon was removed from the game by legendary Yankees manager and four-time World Series champion Joe Torre.
This is what Yankees fans want to see. They have high expectations for the team heading into the season after they missed out on the playoffs last year. The team acquired Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres in a trade and signed starting pitcher Marcus Stroman. With Cole out, it's up to the team to step up in his absence.
Rodon is slated to start in the Yankees' second regular season game against the Houston Astros. We'll see if he can bring what he showed on Monday with him into that huge start on March 29.