Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft projection after Brian Burns trade
From the moment that the Carolina Panthers placed the franchise tag on star edge rusher Brian Burns this offseason, it became clear that this wasn't a long-term ploy. Rather, this was a tag-and-trade scenario as the relationship between player and organization had run its course. All that needed to happen was for the Panthers to find a trade partner.
On the first day of the legal tampering period in 2024 NFL free agency, they found that partner in the form of the New York Giants.
The Panthers agreed to trade Burns to the Giants for a 2024 second- and fifth-round pick. It's a far cry from what the Rams had previously offered Carolina, but that was when the franchise still believed it could work out a long-term deal for the pass-rusher. With that no longer on the table, they had to settle for this best offer they could get from New York.
However, this now opens up a ton of possibilities for the Panthers in the 2024 NFL Draft. Even without a first-round pick, what can they now do to reshape this roster? We'll find out with a 7-round mock draft projection, but first, let's take a look at the Panthers draft picks after the Brian Burns trade.
Panthers updated 2024 NFL Draft picks after Brian Burns trade
2024 NFL Draft Round
Panthers Draft Picks
First Round
None (Traded to Bears)
Second Round
No. 33, No. 39 (via Burns trade)
Third Round
No. 65
Fourth Round
No. 100
Fifth Round
No. 140 (via Burns trade), No. 141 (via TEN), No. 165 (via SF)
Sixth Round
No. 177 (via AZ)
Seventh Round
None (Traded to Titans)
The Panthers' dealing of draft picks has left them without their own selections in the first, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft. While they still don't have a pick on Day 1 of the draft or in the seventh round, various other trades still have them in a decent spot after the Burns trade.
New York's picks coming to Carolina give the Panthers the No. 39 and No. 140 picks overall in this year's draft. That extra Top 40 selection is absolutely crucial given the lack of a first-round pick, but also being able to squeak out another Top 150 pick gives the franchise another dart throw in the draft.
But it all comes down to what the Panthers do with these picks, so let's figure that out with a Carolina Panthers 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft in the wake of the Burns trade.